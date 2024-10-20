Search for hit-and-run driver after person is killed in Lexington County, SC cops say

A person was killed Saturday night in Lexington County in a hit-and-run crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 7:10 p.m. in the Pelion area of Lexington County, said Cpl. Nick Pye.

A pedestrian was walking west along Hartley Quarter Road, according to Pye. Near the intersection with S.C. 302, the pedestrian was hit by an unknown vehicle that was driving west on Hartley Quarter Road, Pye said.

The pedestrian died, according to Pye.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the pedestrian.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the collision, or the vehicle and driver involved, is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 800-768-1503, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip. Tips can also be texted to *HP.

Through Oct. 13, at least 750 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2024, according to the state Department of Public Safety. Last year, 1,030 people died in crashes in South Carolina, DPS reported.

At least 39 people have died in Lexington County crashes in 2024, according to DPS data. There were 45 deaths in the county in 2023, DPS reported.