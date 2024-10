The Paraguay Navy launched a search for four teenagers who went missing around 3:30 pm on Sunday, October 27, while swimming in the Paraguay River, local news reported.

Witnesses said the teens, identified as three 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old, were last seen performing tricks along the riverbank near Iguazu Pier, the Navy said.

The search resumed on Monday morning. Credit: Armada Paraguaya via Storyful