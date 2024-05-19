Search for Iranian President's Helicopter Continues in Heavy Fog

A helicopter carrying Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi suffered a “hard landing” in Iran’s East Azerbaijan Province amid foggy weather on May 19, state media Fars News reported.

Footage published by the Iranian Red Crescent Society shows rescue crews continuing the search on foot around midnight amid thick fog.

The helicopter was carrying Raisi and other Iranian officials back from a meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan.

Fars News reported that contact had been made with two passengers of the helicopter but their location had not been identified.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency management agency, AFAD, said it had received a request from Iran for a “night vision search and rescue helicopter,” and had sent multiple vehicles and crew, including mountaineers, to aid in the search. Credit: IRCS via Storyful

