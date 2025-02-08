Search for kidnapping suspect in Greenville County ends

Associated Press

States are absorbing substantial increases in health care costs for the poor, as they realize that the people remaining on Medicaid rolls after the COVID-19 pandemic are sicker than anticipated — and costlier to care for. Costs went up partly because some people put off medical treatment during the pandemic, Shapiro's administration said. “The delays in health care access have had a significant impact on this population — a lack of access to general and specialty care; delayed procedures; avoidable hospital stays and emergency department visits; development of comorbidities; and a lack of preventative medicine as a whole,” Shapiro's administration said.