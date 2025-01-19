Search launched after Domino’s driver goes missing while making pizza deliveries

Police in Minnesota have launched a search for a Domino’s driver who disappeared while out delivering pizzas.

Shuefaub Xiong arrived for work on January 14 but did not return home, according to the Apple Valley Police Department.

The 42-year-old did not make four deliveries that were scheduled around 6 p.m. that evening. Officers who later checked the areas of the missed deliveries could not locate his vehicle.

Xiong is described as an Asian male, 5’8 inches tall and weighing 215 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was driving a red Toyota Camry with a Minnesota plate at the time of his disappearance.

In an updated press release on Thursday, Apple Valley police said the last confirmed sighting of Xiong had been in a Target in nearby Richfield on Tuesday.

The force previously said they believed he had attempted to use another person’s phone to call his family.

Investigations into his phone location, bank records, and known social media accounts have not provided any new information, police said, and no further reports of sightings of Xiong or his vehicle have been made since he was last seen in Richfield.

A search party gathered in Apple Valley on Thursday morning to check the area where Xiong was last seen.

Volunteers were given fliers with Xiong’s photo to distribute around Richfield and neighboring communities.

I feel the urge to get out and go help….” volunteer Chris Axelson told Fox 9. “There’s a lot of parks in Richfield. There’s bodies of water. So, just go check them out and drive around, see if there’s anything unusual.”

Xiong’s family is particuarly concerned about plunging temperatures expected in Richfield this weekend.

“We’re lost, we’re confused,” said Nischa Xiong, his sister, per Fox 9. “You know, we’re scared. We hope that he’s okay.”

Police investigations continue and members of the public are urged to call (952) 953-2700 if they have information.