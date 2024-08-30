Search for missing Camp Pendleton marine
A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton has been reported missing, prompting a search conducted by base officials and local law enforcement.
Toronto police officer Stacy Clarke has been handed a two-year demotion to the rank of inspector for her part in what disciplinary hearing officer Robin McElary-Downer called a "cheating scheme" in a Wednesday police act tribunal decision. "I found there is sufficient and tangible evidence in front of me that finds [Clarke's] actions amply illustrated abuse of position and abuse of power," McElary-Downer said. "This makes her an unsuitable candidate to be automatically reinstated to the rank of
Wilson strangled Kristine Melton and Diane Ruiz within hours of each other in October 2019
Nathaniel Radimak, who went on a 'reign of terror' smashing cars with a pipe, has been released from prison.
Second-grader Noah Bush’s body was found at the bottom of a construction pit on May 16
A suspect in the murder of a Toronto-area woman whose burned remains were found earlier this month has fled Canada, police said Thursday, adding an international dimension to the weeks-long investigation.
Witnesses told investigators the mother kicked, hit and shook the child “like a rag doll.”
For Ethan Katz and Savannah Roberts, the evening of June 15 was already stressful. They had gone to a Pittsburgh hospital seeking treatment for Ari, one of their six-week-old twin sons, who had a mysterious injury. Then they got an emergency call that turned their world upside down.
Steve Bannon, the right-wing podcaster and former Donald Trump aide, asked a federal judge on Thursday to release him from prison early as he continues to challenge his contempt of Congress conviction.
A criminal court on the neighbouring island of Samui found Daniel Sancho Bronchalo, 30, guilty of the premeditated murder of Edwin Arrieta Arteaga, 44, whose body was cut up and concealed by the accused, a court statement said. Daniel Sancho is the son of Rodolfo Sancho, who starred in "El Ministerio del Tiempo" (The Ministry of Time) and actress Silvia Bronchalo.
MONTREAL — Two women have been charged with kidnapping a five-year-old boy from a Montreal suburb whose disappearance triggered an Amber Alert for several hours on Tuesday.
A hearing today is set to determine whether the trial of Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022, will be moved out of Latah County, a location his attorneys argued would be unable to provide an unbiased jury for the long-awaited anticipated trial.
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 28, according to authorities
Brian Chin, a 32-year-old Chinatown landlord, was charged with felony assault after a violent altercation with a homeless man near Chrystie and Grand streets in Manhattan. The incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left the man hospitalized with severe injuries, including facial and skull fractures that rendered him unable to identify himself to authorities. What happened: The confrontation reportedly began when Chin allegedly kicked the homeless man sleeping on a corner three times.
Anas Al Mustafa, 43, has been convicted of assisting unlawful migration by trafficking seven people in a specially-adapted van to the UK.
Four children were inside their New Market, Maryland home when their parents were killed after being shot at 42 times at close range, police said.
Ukraine said Thursday that it had used domestically manufactured drones to expand strikes against strategic Russian oil facilities overnight and target field artillery infrastructure just across the border inside Russia.
Calgary police have laid a murder charge against a former member of a Regina street gang who has killed before. Michael Douglas Keepness, 37, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of Shakiel Ahkeem Bennett, 27, who was killed in July 2022.Bennett was shot in what police called a "targeted attack" in the northeast community of Falconridge.Court records show that Keepness was charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaugher in a 2007 attack on three teenagers, one of wh
Six men from Florida were arrested after their getaway van crashed.
A Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted for first-degree murder in the death of a Toronto-area woman who went missing earlier this month, York Regional Police said Wednesday.
Ukraine's increased attacks on Russia have exposed and created gaps in its air-defense coverage, war experts say, reducing Russia's upper hand.