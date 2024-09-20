Search For Missing People in Italy Following Devastating Floods

Emergency crews continued searching for two people reported missing in Traversara, Italy, as heavy flooding hit parts of the country on Thursday, September 19.

Videos released by Vigili del Fuoco, Italy’s fire and rescue agency, shows firefighters searching for the missing persons from a helicopter.

In another video, crews can be seen conducting search and rescue operations from the ground and in the sky.

The Commune of Bagnacavallo declared a severe weather emergency for Traversara and said the situation was “critical” following the breaking in the embankment of the Lamone River. Credit: Vigili del Fuoco via Storyful