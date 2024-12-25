Search for missing teen swept off rocks at NSW beach continues for second day

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers conduct search for a missing 15-year-old boy swept off rocks at North Avoca on the state’s central coast.

Marine Rescue NSW volunteers conduct search for a missing 15-year-old boy swept off rocks at North Avoca on the state’s central coast. Photograph: Supplied by Marine Rescue New South Wales

Search and rescue teams are continuing efforts to find a missing teenager more than a day after he was swept off a rock shelf at a New South Wales beach on Christmas Eve.

Jetskis and helicopters were deployed in the area around North Avoca beach as part of the search that included Surf Life Saving NSW, ambulances, police, and local surf life-savers, after friends of the 15-year-old alerted authorities shortly after 3pm on Tuesday.

Search efforts ran until nightfall on Tuesday, before resuming on Christmas Day.

Helicopters have been circling the area, while police and surf life-saver crews are on the water. A diver is also reportedly searching near the rocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marine Rescue inspector Steve Raymond said conditions offshore were choppy with 2.5-metre to 3-metre swell.

Related: Sea and air search under way for 15-year-old boy swept off rock shelf at NSW beach

The Surf Life Saving NSW chief executive, Steve Pearce, issued a statement urging people to think twice before taking risks near water after several major incidents on Tuesday.

Jason Hicks, a North Avoca resident, told the Sydney Morning Herald the boys who were swimming with the missing teenager as well as surfers nearby “were visibly upset”.

“There was one guy who tried to jump in and rescue [him] and he was visibly beside himself,” he said.

“I didn’t really do anything, there was nothing to do really, it just happened so quick I think, but all the services were here in a matter of minutes. It was just incredible how fast they responded, and all the surf life-savers were unbelievable jumping in and trying to find him,” Hicks told the SMH.