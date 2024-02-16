Search for teen violence suspect in Mesa

The Canadian Press

The oversight body for London, Ont., police is asking the force to explain why roughly 40 per cent of sexual-assault reports filed last year did not lead to charges. A report presented to the London Police Services Board today shows there were 587 reported sexual assaults in 2023, up three per cent from the previous year. Some of the incidents reported may have taken place before 2023. Of those, it says 254 did not lead to charges and are thus subject to review by the violence against women advo