Search underway for murder suspect who walked away from prison work camp: Authorities

Search underway for murder suspect who walked away from prison work camp: Authorities

A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect who walked away from a correctional facility in Idaho and is later believed to have tried to carjack someone, authorities said.

The Idaho Department of Correction said it is searching for Kevin Nicholas Kuintzle, 33, a resident of the St. Anthony Work Camp in Fremont County.

PHOTO: The Idaho Department of Correction released photos of Kevin Kuintzle. (Idaho Department of Correction)

Kuintzle was last seen at the minimum-security facility around 8 p.m. local time Thursday, the department said.

He has since been spotted in Idaho Falls around noon on Friday, authorities said.

The fugitive is believed to have been involved in an attempted carjacking and theft of a firearm in the city on Friday afternoon, the Idaho Falls Police Department said.

UPDATE: Kuintzle was last seen in Idaho Falls around noon today. He was wearing khaki pants, black coat, and white sneakers.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone with information should call 911. pic.twitter.com/LSG4vWotW5 — Idaho Department of Correction (@IDOCalert) December 6, 2024

MORE: UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting latest: Suspect left New York City by bus, police say

The police department warned that Kuintzle "is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

Kuintzle has an ongoing first-degree murder case in Jerome County, according to the Idaho Department of Correction. He is accused of fatally shooting an 84-year-old man at the victim's home in September 2023. His charges in that case also include burglary and destruction of evidence. His trial has been scheduled for next year, court records show.

His criminal record includes convictions for grand theft in Ada County and operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent in Canyon County, the Idaho Department of Correction said. He was eligible for parole in April 2022 and his sentence was scheduled to be satisfied in January 2030, it said.

PHOTO: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office released a photo of a vehicle Kevin Kuintzle is suspected of driving. (Fremont County Sheriff's Office)

MORE: Search continues for convicted murderer after brazen escape in Central California

Kuintzle is believed to be driving a silver and green single-cab 1995 Dodge pickup with missing paint, according to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

He was described by authorities as being 5 foot 11 inches tall, 180 pounds with blue eyes, a red beard and bald head. He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a black coat and white sneakers, authorities said.

Anyone with information about Kuintzle’s whereabouts is urged to call 911.

Search underway for murder suspect who walked away from prison work camp: Authorities originally appeared on abcnews.go.com