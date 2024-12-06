Search underway near Leamington for missing Fanshawe College student

Nidhua Muktadir, 20, wears dark framed glasses and was last seen near Hawk Cliff Road, in Union. (London Police Service - image credit)

Police across the region are working together to find a Fanshawe College student missing since Tuesday.

Nidhua Muktadir, 20, was last seen in Union just outside of Leamington, wearing white running shoes and carrying a white backpack. Surveillance footage shows her pulling a small suitcase leaving her home in London, near Fanshawe College Boulevard and Fleming Drive.

London police said she had ordered a ride sharing service, but they were not able to say whether Muktadir's final destination was Union or elsewhere.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been involved with the search, telling people that there is an increased police presence around Hawks Cliff Road.

Nidhua Muktadir was seen leaving her home near Fanshawe College in London on Dec. 3, 2024. (London Police Service)

Earlier this week, Fanshawe College also posted to social media that school officials, and Muktadir's family were worried about her safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers or the Ontario Provincial Police.