Search underway as prisoner at Wormwood Scrubs escapes

Police are urgently searching for a prisoner who escaped after being taken to hospital.

Burglar Graham Gomm, 63, was taken to Hammersmith Hospital by prison staff yesterday after falling unwell, where he managed to escape.

Officers are carrying out searches, conducting CCTV enquiries and have visited a number of addresses linked to Gomm.

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...