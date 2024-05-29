Search underway for three men who were involved in a home invasion, SC cops say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said it’s searching for three men who were involved in a recent home invasion.

At about 11 p.m. May 24, deputies responded to a call about a home invasion in 200 block of Moss Field Road, the sheriff’s department said Wednesday in a news release. That’s in Columbia, in the area between Clemson Road and Hard Scrabble Road.

Deputies met with the residents and learned that three men who were wearing masks forced their way inside the home through a window and “confronted the victims with a firearm,” the sheriff’s department said.

The men demanded money and ultimately took several personal items from the home, according to the release.

No injuries were reported by the sheriff’s department.

The sheriff’s department offered a limited description of the men, saying one had a slender build and was about 5-foot-10, another who was about 5-8 had short dread-locked hair and wore a camouflaged jacket, and the third suspect had a heavy build and was also about 5-8.

There was no word if the three men suspected in the home invasion previously knew the victims, or if it was a random attack. The sheriff’s department said the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the men or the home invasion is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

In the case of an emergency, always call 911.