Search for XL bully after attack on woman and dog

Police are still searching for the XL bully [Lancashire Police]

Police are searching for an XL bully that attacked a woman and killed her dog while they were out walking.

Lancashire Police said a Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Alfie and its owner were attacked on the Seat Naze walking path, off Burnley Road East in Waterfoot, on Wednesday.

The force said Alfie died later as a result of his injuries, while his owner suffered a hand injury which is not thought to be serious.

Lancashire Police said the XL bully and its owner left the scene but a 29-year-old man, from Rossendale, was arrested on Sunday on suspicion of allowing a dog to be dangerously out of control.

Officers are still searching for the dog.

Police have appealed for any information in helping trace the XL bully.

A force spokesperson said: "For immediate sightings of the dog call 999."

