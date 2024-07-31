Searching for a new job in North Texas? Here are more than 22,000 to choose from
In search of a new job? An upcoming job fair in Arlington is expected to have thousands to pick from.
Attendees of the North Texas Job Fair will have the chance to meet with hundreds of potential employers who are hiring for more than 22,000 jobs, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, an Irving Republican. She is hosting the fair in partnership with North Texas elected officials and local chambers of commerce. This is the third year for the job fair.
Some of the more than 400 employers attending the Aug. 8 event include American Airlines, AT&T, Bell Helicopter, DFW International Airport, medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and school districts.
Van Duyne says businesses tell her one of their biggest challenges is finding people to hire, and people in living in North Texas say they’re looking for job opportunities with increased pay, more flexibility and more benefits.
“So it just seemed natural to put those two together in a job fair,” Van Duyne said.
About a third of the job openings are for six-figure positions, according to Van Duyne’s office. There are positions for everyone, from first time job seekers to “c suite” positions, she said.
“We have a huge group of North Texans that people want to hire, and it’s really important that we keep them here, because if we have our workforce leave, the businesses will follow,” Van Duyne said.
When and where?
The North Texas Job Fair is on Aug. 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington (734 Stadium Drive) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Back to school supplies will also be distributed starting at 9:30 a.m.
Tips from employers
Andrew White, a talent management specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth district, said job seekers should expect on-the-spot job interviews.
White recommended people have a résumé on hand and even references if possible. Job seekers should also “dress to impress,” be confident in what they bring to the table and do research on potential employers to gain an understanding of business or agency’s culture and what they’re looking for, he said.
“I tell people, go there with a game plan,” White said. “Be there ready to be successful.”
The Army Corps has found employees through the fair in the past, White said. It is hiring for engineering roles, administration, accounting, legal and real estate, he said.
Aflac’s Fort Worth Regional Sales Coordinator Rene Arriaga encouraged job seekers to be themselves. The insurance company will be at the fair and is looking to hire three to five agents, he said.
He and White both stressed a desire for candidates who are career minded.
“We’re looking for individuals that are looking for a career,” Arriaga said. “A lot of the agents that come work for us, oftentimes they come from a previous work where they just didn’t see how their current opportunity could get them to where they wanted to go in their career.”
What employers are attending the job fair?
Here are the employers participating in the North Texas Job Fair, according to the fair’s website.
