Searching for a new job in North Texas? Here are more than 22,000 to choose from

Eleanor Dearman
·10 min read

In search of a new job? An upcoming job fair in Arlington is expected to have thousands to pick from.

Attendees of the North Texas Job Fair will have the chance to meet with hundreds of potential employers who are hiring for more than 22,000 jobs, according to the office of U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, an Irving Republican. She is hosting the fair in partnership with North Texas elected officials and local chambers of commerce. This is the third year for the job fair.

Some of the more than 400 employers attending the Aug. 8 event include American Airlines, AT&T, Bell Helicopter, DFW International Airport, medical facilities, law enforcement agencies and school districts.

Van Duyne says businesses tell her one of their biggest challenges is finding people to hire, and people in living in North Texas say they’re looking for job opportunities with increased pay, more flexibility and more benefits.

“So it just seemed natural to put those two together in a job fair,” Van Duyne said.

About a third of the job openings are for six-figure positions, according to Van Duyne’s office. There are positions for everyone, from first time job seekers to “c suite” positions, she said.

“We have a huge group of North Texans that people want to hire, and it’s really important that we keep them here, because if we have our workforce leave, the businesses will follow,” Van Duyne said.

When and where?

The North Texas Job Fair is on Aug. 8 at Globe Life Field in Arlington (734 Stadium Drive) from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Back to school supplies will also be distributed starting at 9:30 a.m.

Tips from employers

Andrew White, a talent management specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Fort Worth district, said job seekers should expect on-the-spot job interviews.

White recommended people have a résumé on hand and even references if possible. Job seekers should also “dress to impress,” be confident in what they bring to the table and do research on potential employers to gain an understanding of business or agency’s culture and what they’re looking for, he said.

“I tell people, go there with a game plan,” White said. “Be there ready to be successful.”

The Army Corps has found employees through the fair in the past, White said. It is hiring for engineering roles, administration, accounting, legal and real estate, he said.

Aflac’s Fort Worth Regional Sales Coordinator Rene Arriaga encouraged job seekers to be themselves. The insurance company will be at the fair and is looking to hire three to five agents, he said.

He and White both stressed a desire for candidates who are career minded.

“We’re looking for individuals that are looking for a career,” Arriaga said. “A lot of the agents that come work for us, oftentimes they come from a previous work where they just didn’t see how their current opportunity could get them to where they wanted to go in their career.”

What employers are attending the job fair?

Here are the employers participating in the North Texas Job Fair, according to the fair’s website.

  • ACE Cash Express

  • ACH Child and Family Services

  • Acme Brick Company

  • Activate Games

  • Ad-A-Staff Inc.

  • Addison Police Department

  • Aflac - Fort Worth Region

  • Aimbridge Hospitality

  • Albertsons Companies

  • Alert360

  • Alliance Aviation Services

  • Always Best Care Denton/Argyle

  • Amada Senior Care

  • American Airlines

  • American Airlines Center

  • American Medical Response

  • American Senior Benefits of North Texas

  • Anderson Paving, Inc

  • Andy’s Frozen Custard

  • Arca Continental Coca Cola Southwest Beverages

  • Arcosa Aggregates

  • Archer Western Construction

  • Arlington Dispatch Services

  • Arlington ISD

  • Arlington Police Department

  • Ashley Furniture Industries

  • Atmos Energy Corporation

  • AT&T

  • AUI Partners

  • Austin Bridge & Road

  • Bank of the West (online participation only)

  • Baylor Scott & White Health

  • BayMark Health Services

  • Beauty Manufacturing Solutions Corp.

  • Bedford Police Department

  • Bell Helicopter

  • Belmar Integrated Logistics

  • Ben E. Keith

  • BESTOLIFE Corp.

  • Billingsley Company

  • BILT Incorporated

  • Birdville ISD

  • Bloomin’ Blinds

  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County (online participation only)

  • Braum’s

  • Buckner International

  • Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)

  • Bureau of Engraving and Printing

  • Canadian Solar U.S. Module Manufact. Corp.

  • CareNow Urgent Care

  • Caring Pathways of Carrollton

  • Carrollton Regional Medical Center

  • Carrollton Police Department

  • Carter BloodCare

  • Catholic Charities Fort Worth

  • CEC Facilities Group

  • Centerra

  • Charter Spectrum

  • Chem-Aqua

  • Children’s Health

  • Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

  • CHRISTUS Health

  • Circle K

  • City of Allen

  • City of Arlington

  • City of Carrollton

  • City of Colleyville

  • City of Dallas

  • City of Dallas Equipment and Fleet Management

  • City of Denton

  • City of Euless

  • City of Farmers Branch

  • City of Fort Worth

  • City of Haltom

  • City of Irving

  • City of Keller

  • City of North Richland Hills

  • City of Richardson

  • City of Southlake

  • City of the Colony

  • City of Wylie

  • Claymore Operations

  • Clear Channel Outdoor

  • Cognizant Technology Solutions

  • Colleyville Police Department

  • Collin College

  • Collin County Government

  • Commercial Metals Company

  • Communities in Schools Dallas

  • Communities In School of North Texas

  • Compudopt Dallas

  • ComputerMinds.Com

  • Concept Facility Services/ 1-855-MegaPro

  • Conquer Staffing

  • Cook Children’s Health Care System

  • CoreLogic

  • Core Personnel Staffing Services

  • Coury Hospitality

  • Creative Solutions in Healthcare

  • Cruise Planners - Global Travitude

  • Cummins Clean Fuel Technologies

  • Cumulus Media

  • Dallas County

  • Dallas County Sheriffs Office

  • Dallas Fire-Rescue

  • Dallas Fort Worth Federal Executive Board

  • Dallas Fort Worth International Airport DPS

  • Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Fire Department

  • Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Police

  • Dallas ISD

  • Dallas Love Field

  • Dallas Police Communications

  • Dallas Police Department

  • Danone

  • Darcorp Management Group

  • DART

  • DAVACO

  • Denton County MHMR

  • Denton County Sheriff’s Office

  • Delta Dallas

  • Dept. of Contract Management (DCMA)

  • Design Transportation

  • Destination Success Dallas

  • DFW International Airport

  • DHA Housing Solutions for North Texas

  • Discount Tire

  • DOJ-FBI (Dallas Field Office)

  • Don Davis Auto Group Inc.

  • Drug Enforcement Administration

  • Duty Free Americas

  • Earthworks, Inc.

  • EDPA

  • El Rio Grande Latin Market

  • Embassy Suites Fort Worth

  • Employnet

  • Empower Brokerage, Inc

  • Encore Wire

  • Enterprise Mobility

  • Environmental Protection Agency

  • Envoy Air

  • Equal Employment Opportunity Commission

  • EPIC Home Healthcare

  • ESS

  • Estes Express Lines

  • Excellence by Design Education Center

  • Expo Home Improvement

  • Eves Breast Center

  • Faith Family Academy

  • Faith Forward Nurse Aide Training Academy

  • Family Community Case Management

  • Farmers Branch Police Department

  • Fastenal

  • FC Dallas

  • Federal Air Marshal Service

  • Federal Bureau of Prisons

  • Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration - U.S. DOT

  • Federal Transit Administration

  • FedEx Ground

  • FEMA Public Assistance CRC

  • FEMA Region 6

  • Finishline/JD Sports

  • FirstCash, Inc

  • First Restoration, Inc. (online participation only)

  • First Student

  • Five Diamond Club LLC

  • Floor Coverings International of Southlake

  • Flower Mound Police Department

  • Forney ISD

  • Ford AV

  • Fort Worth ISD

  • Fort Worth Police Department: Communications

  • Frontier Communications

  • Garland Police Department

  • Genesis Women’s Shelter & Support

  • Global Medical Response

  • Global Payments

  • Good Shepherd Hospice

  • Goodwill North Central Texas

  • Grand Canyon University

  • Grand Prairie ISD

  • Grand Prairie Police Department

  • Grayson County Sheriff’s Office

  • Greater Fort Worth Builders Association

  • Great Wolf Lodge

  • GTN Technical Staffing LLC

  • GuardTexas, Inc

  • Harmony Public Schools North Texas

  • HB Mechanical Services, Inc

  • HDR Engineering

  • Healing Hands Healthcare

  • Heidelberg Materials

  • Helping Restore Ability

  • Highland Landscaping

  • Hi-Line

  • Hilton Anatole

  • Holiday Inn Trophy Club

  • Home Instead

  • Home Health

  • HSI SAC Dallas

  • HUB International

  • Hurst Police Department

  • Hyatt Regency DFW

  • IB Stores

  • IBEW Local 20

  • In-N-Out Burger

  • Insight Enterprises

  • Integrated Machinery Solutions

  • International Aerospace Coatings

  • Intertek Testing Services, N.A.

  • IRT Living

  • Irving City Jail

  • Irving Fire Department

  • Irving ISD

  • Irving Police Department

  • Irving Police Department - Communications

  • JobSquad Staffing Solutions

  • Johnson County Sheriff’s Office - Professional Standards Division

  • JPS Health

  • Justice for Our Neighbors North Central Texas

  • JWC General Contractors

  • Keller Williams Realty

  • Keurig Dr Pepper

  • King of Texas Roofing Company

  • Kito Crosby

  • Körber Supply Chain

  • KPOST Company

  • Labor Finders

  • La Familia Auto Insurance

  • LBU Community Clinic

  • Lennox International

  • LiquidStack

  • Lockheed Martin

  • Loews Hotels & Co.

  • Lone Star Park

  • Lyric Health

  • Madera Residential

  • Madison Reed

  • Malin a Raymond Company

  • Mansfield Police Department

  • Marketplace insurance exchange and Copeland insurance

  • Marriott International

  • Mathnasium Learning Center

  • McDonalds of North Texas

  • MDE Recruiting Solutions

  • Medely

  • MEMCO

  • Methodist Health System

  • MHMR of Tarrant County

  • MICA Corporation

  • Mid-Cal Labor Solutions Texas

  • Military Veteran Peer Network - Dallas

  • Mineral Wells Area Chamber of Commerce

  • McKinney Police Department

  • MMC

  • Mobility Credit Union

  • Momentum Mechanical

  • Monument Realty

  • MT Training Center

  • My Possibilities

  • National Life Group /Our Infinite Company

  • National Utilities Co

  • National Women in Roofing

  • NCH

  • NESC Staffing, LLC

  • New York Life

  • NextOp Vets

  • North Central Texas Council of Governments

  • North Central Texas Council of Governments - Transportation Department

  • North Richland Hills Police Department

  • North Texas Emergency Communications Center

  • North Texas Food Bank

  • North Texas Job Corps

  • North Texas Municipal Water District

  • North Texas Nurse Honor Guard

  • North Texas Orthopedics

  • Northwest ISD

  • Northwood Club

  • NPower

  • Omni Dallas Hotel

  • Omni PGA Frisco Resort

  • One Source Plumbing & Air (online participation only)

  • OnPoint Group

  • Origin Bank

  • Overture Home Care

  • Pacific Dental Services (PDS Health)

  • Parker University

  • Parkland Health & Hospital

  • Patterson Companies

  • Paycom

  • PCSI

  • Peace Corps

  • Peak Performers

  • Pearce Services

  • Pediatric Home Service

  • Peoplelink Staffing

  • Perfect Benefits / LifeExec

  • Peterbilt Motors Company

  • Plastikpak Packaging, Inc.

  • Plates to Purpose

  • Portico Property Management

  • PPG

  • Principal Service Solutions

  • ProCollect Incorporated

  • QuikTrip

  • RaceTrac

  • Radiant Autism Center (online participation only)

  • Raising Cane’s

  • RAS Services

  • RBCA CDC

  • RBFCU

  • Remington Hospitality

  • Remington Hospitality: Dallas Marriott Suites Medical/Market Center

  • ResCare-EduCare

  • ResponsiveEd 180 Educator Preparation Program

  • Richardson ISD

  • Richardson Police Department

  • Rise Against Hunger

  • R3 Wound Care & Hyperbarics

  • Safety First Trucking Academy Inc

  • Safran Aerospace

  • Sams Club

  • Sendera Title

  • Senior Life Insurance Company

  • Shakertins

  • Sherwin-Williams

  • Shoppa’s Material Handling

  • Siemens

  • Signicast

  • Social Security Administration

  • Sodexo

  • Souls Aligned

  • Southern Methodist University

  • Southlake Police Department

  • Southland Holdings

  • SPCA of Texas

  • Specialty Packing Inc. A Division of ProAmpac

  • Spectrum Financial Group

  • SRS Distribution

  • Stacy Furniture & Design

  • Star Concessions

  • Sunrise IT Solutions Group

  • Sylvan Learning

  • Target

  • Tarrant Area Food Bank

  • Tarrant County College

  • Tarrant County Precinct 3 Maintenance

  • Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office

  • Teasdale Latin Foods

  • Tetra Pak

  • Texans Can Academy

  • Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission

  • Texas Christian University

  • Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice

  • Texas Dept. of Public Safety - State Troopers

  • Texas Dept. of Public Safety - Driver License Services

  • Texas Health and Human Services Commission

  • Texas Maintenance Development

  • Texas Northern Probation and Pretrial Services

  • Texas Oncology

  • Texas Rangers Baseball Club

  • Texas Service Center

  • Texas Veterans Commission

  • Texas Workforce Commission

  • Texican Court Hotel

  • The Container Store

  • The Good Energy Co

  • The Libre Initiative

  • The Original Rainbow Cone

  • The Pittman Hotel

  • The Renaissance Worthington Fort Worth Hotel

  • The Ritz-Carlton, Dallas

  • The Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office

  • THE! Staffing Company

  • The Warren Center

  • The Women’s Center of Tarrant Co.

  • Thrivent Financial

  • Tier One Holdings LLC

  • Town of Addison

  • Toyota

  • Transportation Security Administration

  • Trinity Metro

  • Trinity River Authority of Texas

  • Tri-State Enterprises

  • TriVAN Roofing

  • TrueCoverage LLC

  • TxDOT

  • Uline

  • Ultimate Staffing, a Roth Staffing Company

  • Unique Landscaping

  • United Electronic Recycling

  • University of Texas at Arlington

  • University of Texas at Dallas

  • United Parcel Service

  • U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Fort Worth District

  • U.S. Border Patrol

  • U.S. Coast Guard

  • U.S. Dept. of Agriculture - Food & Nutrition Service

  • U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services/ OIG/OI

  • U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development

  • U.S. District Court

  • U.S. General Services Administration

  • U.S. Health Advisors

  • U.S. Marshals Service

  • U.S. Postal Service

  • U.S. Secret Service

  • U.S. Small Business Administration

  • U.S. Treasury - Bureau of Engraving & Printing

  • UT Southwestern Medical Center

  • Vandergriff Honda

  • Verizon Wireless

  • Vistra Corp

  • Vitas Healthcare

  • Volunteers of America

  • Volunteers of America Texas

  • Vulcan Materials Company

  • Waffle House

  • Walmart

  • Welink

  • West Fort Worth Management

  • Western & Southern Life

  • Westin Irving Convention Center at Las Colinas

  • Westlake Ace Hardware

  • Woodforest National Bank

  • Worth Ross Management Company

  • Workforce Dallas

  • Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County

  • WorldSprings

  • Wrico Stamping of TX

  • XL Pro Staffing & Consulting

  • 7-Eleven

