Seasick British tourist who went overboard presumed dead

Police boarded the MSC Euribia - Bernard BIGER

A tourist is believed to be dead after falling from a cruise ship in the North Sea.

Liam Jones, 23, disappeared after setting sail on the MSC Euribia from Southampton to Amsterdam for seven days for his mother’s birthday.

He was last seen onboard by his sister on March 16 after texting wife Sophia Mcphee at home after he complained he was feeling seasick.

MSC confirmed a passenger had gone missing during the cruise and Hampshire Constabulary also started its investigation on the return of the vessel to the UK.

Liam Jones and Sophia Mcphee on their wedding day

Sophia, 20, said she was trying to come to terms with what had happened to the social work student, from Dundee, and told the Daily Record: “I feel so lost. He’s just … gone.

“I’m never going to see him again. I’m devastated. I have so many questions, and I’m not getting any answers to what’s happened.”

Sophia last saw Liam on Thursday March 14 when he travelled from their home in Dundee to Glasgow to meet his family. The next day they boarded the cruise ship in Southampton.

Sophia added: “I was first contacted by his sister on Sunday. She said there had been an accident and Liam ‘wasn’t coming back’.

”She then said she had seen CCTV and he’d gone overboard. I’ve not had any contact from anyone since.”

Liam Jones and Sophia Mcphee had only recently married

A spokesman from MSC Cruises said: “A passenger on board MSC Euribia went overboard on March 16 as the ship was sailing to Hamburg. This was reported to the authorities.

“The police in Southampton boarded the vessel today and investigated on behalf of the coroner.

“We are deeply saddened by this news and our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time.

“Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we will refrain from disclosing any additional information.”

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “Officers boarded the vessel today following a report that a man had gone overboard.

“The man’s family are aware and police are investigating this on behalf of the coroner.”