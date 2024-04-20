Seaside city manager put on leave, police chief named interim
Seaside City Council has decided to put City Manager Jaime M. Fontes on paid leave after a performance evaluation on Thursday.
Seaside City Council has decided to put City Manager Jaime M. Fontes on paid leave after a performance evaluation on Thursday.
Visitors from 15 cities across the country met at UNO on Thursday to discuss curbing gun violence.
HALIFAX — Nova Scotia Justice Minister Brad Johns resigned Friday evening, one day after he made comments downplaying the severity of domestic violence. Premier Tim Houston announced in a brief news release that he had accepted his minister's resignation. "Domestic violence is an issue our government takes very seriously," Houston said. On Thursday, Johns disputed a public inquiry's finding that domestic violence is an epidemic and said drugs and gun violence are more serious problems. His comme
Nova Scotia is piloting an extended hours and overnight child-care program to improve recruitment and retention of health-care workers who don't typically work a regular Monday to Friday schedule.
Judge Susan Evans KC said the ‘frightening’ attack ‘undermined public confidence’ in the safety of busy beaches.
The former president's complaint that he might be unable to attend his son Barron's high school graduation due to his trial spawned misinformation.
"He told me I could ask anyone about this situation, and everyone would agree with her."
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty Donald Trump’s antics are finally catching up with him.That is, of course, true in the New York criminal trial as a whole, where Trump may be found guilty of past misconduct. But Trump’s antics are also catching up with him in a narrower, but quite meaningful way.In the New York case, the prosecutors said Thursday that they would not be providing to Trump’s legal team the names of the first three witnesses that the prosecutors would be calling to tes
The Lemme co-founder is thankful for her body because it "gave me my 3 big babies and my little baby"
Prince William has revealed his youngest son Prince Louis' favourite hobby ahead of his 6th birthday on Tuesday…
Shania Twain just shared snaps with super long peroxide blonde hair. It's giving 00's Jessica Simpson and we're not mad at it.
Newshub YouTubeA man in New Zealand went looking for his elderly parents on Thursday morning after becoming concerned that he had not heard from them for days, reports say. At their rural rented property in Waitākere, West Auckland, he found a ram in a paddock alongside the lifeless bodies of his parents.The unnamed couple in their early 80s are believed to have both been killed by the sheep, according to The New Zealand Herald. Authorities believe the man had gone out to feed the ram and never
Jabin Botsford/ReutersDespite the troubles plaguing Donald Trump’s first criminal trial in New York City, the process reached a milestone Thursday afternoon when the judge filled all 12 seats of the jury that will determine his fate.But the slog is far from over, as prosecutors and defense lawyers must now screen dozens of other jurors to pick the half-dozen New Yorkers who will serve as alternates during the next month or two—and might not even make it into the deliberation room.The new additio
Fox NewsSen. James Lankford (R-OK), the GOP co-architect of the Senate’s failed immigration bill earlier this year, made what were perhaps his most critical comments yet on Donald Trump’s role in scuttling the legislation, alluding to Fox News Thursday that the former president was motivated by his political self-interest.On Your World, Lankford was confronted by anchor Neil Cavuto about the players behind the bill’s demise.“You are a real gentleman about this, and I know you’re not trying to zi
Republicans also received a harsh home truth from the comedian.
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
DUBAI/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Explosions echoed over an Iranian city on Friday in what sources said was an Israeli attack, but Tehran played down the incident and indicated it had no plans for retaliation - a response that appeared gauged towards averting region-wide war. Iran's foreign minister said the drones, which the sources said Israel launched against the city of Isfahan, were "mini-drones" and that they had caused no damage or casualties. The limited scale of the attack and Iran's muted response appeared to signal a successful effort by diplomats who have been working to avert all-out war since an Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel on Saturday.
The "Late Show" host breaks down one of the strangest polls you'll ever see.
Kanye West is being investigated for battery after allegedly punching a man who his representatives claim "battered and sexually assaulted" his wife, Bianca Censori.
A man lit himself on fire Friday outside of the courthouse where Donald Trump's criminal trial is taking place, witnesses and police said.
She may have understated the allegations just a touch.