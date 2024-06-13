Seaside implementing changes to curb illegal fireworks use
Seaside implementing changes to curb illegal fireworks use
Seaside implementing changes to curb illegal fireworks use
Barrie, Ont. native Emily Cave's husband, former Edmonton Oilers player Colby Cave, died in 2020 from a brain bleed.
The mogul is never one to shy away from a fashion risk
"Had I been wrong about my dad — this man I knew to be so wonderful and caring and loving, not only to my mom and my siblings and me, but seemingly to everyone he knew?"
Amid rumors that Kate Middleton is seeking cancer treatment in Houston rather than the U.K., the Palace spoke out.
Ben Affleck spent the day hanging with Jennifer Garner and his mom amid J.Lo divorce rumors.
The former House speaker slammed the ex-president and current GOP candidate for putting himself above the Constitution.
A new analysis of ancient DNA from the ancient Maya city of Chichén Itzá in Mexico challenges long-held misconceptions about the victims of ritual sacrifice.
The ex-Republican National Committee chair also summed up the former president with two cutting words.
This is a terrifying moment multiple people were injured after a seaplane collided with a speedboat in Coal Harbour of Vancouver, Canada, on June 8. Two people suffered minor injuries and the speedboat driver was later seen in handcuffs after the accident.
As of June 23, The last outing Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had was in Lake Como, Italy—and for very understandable reasons. Here, why they've been apart.
The couple have called off their divorce after filing on May 11, in Palm Beach, Fla.
Poking Holes After years of delays and technical problems, Boeing's Starliner finally made it to the International Space Station with NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams on board last week. But when it'll be able to undock and deliver its crew of two back to the surface remains to be seen. Teams have discovered […]
"I walked into my closet and I just lost it," Hawn recalled of the first instance, in which the burglar took "a lot of my goodies"
The actress, 58, shares Grier, 18, and daughter Rowan, 20, with husband Chris Henchy
The secret recording of conservative Justice Samuel Alito endorsing the idea that the country should return to a place of “godliness” has further plunged the Supreme Court into controversy, evoking outrage from Senate Democrats and forcing Republicans to play defense. Senate Democrats are firing off new salvos of criticism at Alito — and at Chief…
What if — and stick with us here — an alien reptilian race is hiding in plain sight, disguised as humans, and sheltering deep underground? In a yet-to-be-peer-reviewed paper that's likely to raise more than a few eyebrows in the scientific community, a team of researchers from the Human Flourishing Program at Harvard and the […]
Star Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov left Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers on Monday after taking a high hit from star Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl.
The late-night host shows how and when it happened.
Princess Diana's niece Lady Amelia Spencer was pictured at Harrods, London wearing an all-black outfit including leggings and a cropped blazer.
Ukraine's latest claimed attack on Crimea shows how its older missiles from the West can reach and strike even Russia's advanced S-400 air-defense systems.