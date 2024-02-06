Seaside Los Angeles hotel cut off after flooding

STORY: "I want to go home. This is not California. We have climate change. It's never been like this."

Flooding from torrential rain cut off a seaside hotel in Los Angeles

Guests at the Inn at Playa del Rey were unable to leave the property

as crews worked to pump away ponds of rainwater

(Susan Zolla, Owner, Playa del Rey Inn)

"This is among the heaviest we've ever had. Yeah, this is bad. Right, this is bad, yes. Very bad."

Alice White-Zmigrocki and her husband were visiting from Chicago

(Alice White-Zmigrocki, Visitor)

"We would rather have snow than this. Unbelievable. Unbelievable. Come to Chicago, it's a lot easier to clean up than the water."

(Joe Zmigrocki, Visitor)

"The biggest trouble is you can't walk anywhere to get food. I was kind of worried and, watching the news, I felt kind of sorry for people that live here and have to put up with this, because it's really an inconvenience and dangerous to life."

The storm has dumped more than 10 inches of rain over the Los Angeles area since Sunday