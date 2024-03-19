Seaside private school teacher arrested for making sexual advances towards a student, police say

Associated Press

In the last recorded moments before the 13-year-old boy's death, he was filmed by surveillance cameras sitting on a scooter, surrounded by three of his classmates. The following day, officers in a village in central China made a sickening discovery: the boy's body, buried in an abandoned vegetable greenhouse underneath a tarp. Now, his three teenage classmates have been detained on suspicion of murdering the boy in a case that has riveted China, setting off outrage and frenzied debate over the young age of the suspects and soul searching about bullying and social responsibility in the Chinese countryside.