Season 01 Battle Pass Trailer

Watch: Wild stallion fiercely protects foal from wolves
A group that studies wild horses in Alberta, Canada, on Monday shared trail-cam footage showing a stallion and herd members intently defending a foal from wolves. “A lot of people ask us if the Stallion would try to protect his foal from wolves,” Help Alberta…
- People
Jordan Chiles Makes Sexy “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” Debut in Daring Cutout One-Piece — See the Gorgeous Photo
Pro surfer Caroline Marks also joins the group of all-star athletes in the upcoming issue
- The Hockey News
Leafs Prevail in Low-Scoring Battle of Ontario, Rangers Snap Jets Winning Streak in Tuesday Best Bets
The Toronto Maple Leafs have a 7-2-0 home record compared to Ottawa Senators' 2-5-0 record on the road this season
- FTW Outdoors
This 1 stat about the Lions' unreal comeback over the Texans is bonkers
If you went to bed -- ahem, like me -- on Sunday night thinking there was no way the Detroit Lions would come back against the Houston Texans after Jared Goff's five (!!) interceptions, you woke up to a surprise. The Lions somehow won that Sunday night game, scorin
- The Hockey News - Edmonton Oilers
Former Oilers Trade Acquisition Placed On Waivers By Blackhawks
The prize of the Oilers' 2020 trade deadline hit waivers on Monday.
- The Hockey News
NHL Waivers: Maple Leafs, Avalanche, Blackhawks Place Players On The Wire
After Dante Fabbro was claimed off NHL waivers on Sunday, the Leafs' Matt Benning, Avalanche's Kaapo Kahkonen and Blackhawks' Andreas Athanasiou are on the wire.
- FTW Outdoors
Mike McDaniel messed with one of the ESPN game cameras before MNF, and it was gold
Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel is never one to ignore the perfect moment to be funny. Ahead of his team's Monday night game against the Los Angeles Rams, McDaniel decided to mess with one of the ESPN cameras as he paced his walk slightly off the expectation of
- FTW Outdoors
Bears players reportedly wanted Caleb Williams benched before Shane Waldron’s firing
In vintage Chicago Bears fashion, they deployed a half-measure to solve their recent lifeless woes when they fired offensive coordinator Shane Waldron on Tuesday. It's almost certainly a ploy for head coach Matt Eberflus to
- MMA Junkie
What are the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson rules? Pro fight strays from the norm
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight week has officially arrived, but anyone would be forgiven if they still didn't know the rules. After all, a boxing match between a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer and a 58-year-old boxing legend is anything but normal.
- Canadian Press Videos
Driver charged with killing NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother appears in court
A judge agreed to a 30-day extension for prosecutors to seek an indictment against Sean M. Higgins, the driver accused in the death of NHL player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother. They were struck and killed in August while bicycling in New Jersey. (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
- BBC
How deliberate mis-kicks changed one of sport's strangest positions
Sam Koch looked like he was playing very, very badly. In fact, he was changing one of sport's strangest positions for ever.
- USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football Week 11: Trade value chart and rest of season rankings
Win your deals by utilizing this Week 11 trade value chart and rest-of-season rankings as a fantasy football trade analyzer and calculator.
- Hello!
Andy Murray shocks with bold move following retirement from tennis
Tennis legend Sir Andy Murray has shared some exciting news with his fans. Look at the announcement here...
- The Hockey News - Ottawa Senators
Popular Former Ottawa Senator Off To The Best Start Of His Pro Career
After four seasons, mostly with Belleville, the former Senator is ripping it up in the AHL.
- Football Today
£70m Man Utd star drops three-word message after major exit, hints at broken relationship with Ten Hag
Manchester United announced the departure of interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy on Monday.Casemiro responded to his exit on Instagram with a heartfelt farewell message.He posted: “Forever grateful....
- The Canadian Press
Coach Sean Payton accepts blame for the botched field goal that cost the Broncos a big win at KC
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Sean Payton doesn't want Alex Forsyth catching all the flack for getting bulldozed by a wave of Kansas City defenders and allowing linebacker Leo Chenal to block Wil Lutz's game-winning, chip-shot field-goal attempt.
- Kansas City Star
Bills’ owner did something unusual the first time he met Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes
Ex-Buffalo coach shares story of Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes wowing Bills owner.
- The Hockey News - Philadelphia Flyers
Exciting Flyers Prospect Has Monster Game
This Flyers prospect had an excellent game.
- FTW Outdoors
NFL Power Rankings Week 11: Russell Wilson’s Steelers redemption is an unexpected, but welcome, surprise
It wasn't a long time ago that Russell Wilson was considered a national laughingstock. Once considered the crown jewel of a blockbuster Denver Broncos and Seattle Seaha
- Uncrowned
WWE Raw results, highlights (Nov. 11): Seth Rollins is a wanted man, Gunther backs down from Damian Priest
We're on the road to Survivor Series and Seth Rollins is finding himself pulled in multiple directions ahead of the big annual PLE.