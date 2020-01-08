You Season 2: The Hidden Meaning Behind Love’s and Forty’s Names

You season two spoilers ahead. Consider yourself warned.

Netflix dropped the second season of its hit show You the day after Christmas, and it would seem—based on internet conversations—that people consumed it almost immediately in a holiday marathon. But watching the show so quickly may have caused fans to miss a few Easter eggs.

The second season takes Joe (Penn Badgley) from New York to Los Angeles as he tries to hide from his not-so-dead ex-girlfriend Candace, who knows the truth about his stalker-y, murderous ways. He's assumed the new identity of Will and gets a job at a very L.A. market named Anavrin (nirvana spelled backward), owned by the very rich Quinn family.

The Quinn twins—Love and Forty—work at the store, and Joe/Will is quickly enmeshed in their lives and becomes obsessed with Love. Their names are, admittedly, pretty wild—James Scully, who plays Forty, admitted that to Glamour last month. But they each actually have special meanings: They're both terms used to score a tennis match.

For the uninitiated: Each game in tennis is scored in a unique way. In fact, "love" is the term for "zero"—as in a game technically begins with a score of "love-love," though you won't often hear it worded that way. When someone scores the first point, the score becomes "15-love," and if the other player continues to not win any point the score would become "30-love" and then...you guessed it, "40-love." It's a weird system, which is perfect for this weird family.

So what you maybe thought were just wacky names rich people in L.A. would name their children are actually...tennis-related wacky names rich people in L.A. would name their children. We even see Love and Forty play tennis together, making this revelation all the more clever.

This latest nugget has us questioning what else we may have missed this season. Looks like we'll have to watch it all over again as we wait for that elusive third season.

Originally Appeared on Glamour

