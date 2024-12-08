When is season 3 of 'Reacher' coming out? See release date, cast, trailer, how to watch

Action fans can rejoice as Jack Reacher is returning in the new year.

Season 3 of "Reacher" is slated to return on Feb. 20 with eight new episodes, Prime Video announced Saturday.

The teaser trailer for the upcoming season hints toward more episodes of adrenaline-filled fight scenes and more high-stakes drama. Since its debut season in February 2022, the series has followed Alan Ritchson as veteran military investigator and professional drifter Jack Reacher as he navigates several conspiracies.

Season 1 was based on the first "Reacher" novel by Lee Child, "Killing Floor," in which Jack Reacher was framed for a small-town murder. The second season took inspiration from the 11th book in the series, "Bad Luck and Trouble." The third season will follow the events of the seventh novel, "Persuader."

Teaser art for Season 3 of "Reacher"

"Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence − and confronts some unfinished business from his own past," the season 3 synopsis by Prime Video reads.

Ritchson will return for the titular role while Maria Sten reprises her role as Master Sgt. Frances Neagley, who will get her own spin-off series, The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline reported.

When does 'Reacher' Season 3 come out?

"Reacher" Season 3 premieres on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, with three new episodes.

Following the release date, new episodes will roll out every Thursday through March 27, 2025.

The series has already been renewed for a fourth season, which Amazon said will begin shooting in 2025.

How to watch 'Reacher'?

Both the first and second seasons of "Reacher" are available to watch on Prime Video.

The season was the most watched show on the streaming service in 2023, according to Amazon.

'Reacher' Season 3 teaser trailer

'Reacher' Season 3 new cast

The following actors are set to join the case of "Reacher" in season 3:

Anthony Michael Hall

Sonya Cassidy

Brian Tee

Johnny Berchtold

Robert Montesinos

Daniel David Stewart

Olivier Richters

'Reacher' Season 2 cast

Here's a list of actors and their characters in "Reacher" Season 2:

Contributing: Emily DeLetter and Eric Lagatta, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When does 'Reacher' Season 3 come out? See release date and trailer