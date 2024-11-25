Will there be a Season 4 of MGM+'s hit horror series 'From'? Here's what to know.

"From" fans can put away their tool bags. More answers to the mysteries in the MGM+ hit horror series are coming.

According to Deadline, the show got a thumbs-up for a fourth season, leaving fans excited for the next chapter following the grand "Revelations" in the Season 3 finale.

The show is centered around Sheriff Boyd Stevens, played by Harold Perrineau, who tries to help his family and others escape a town plagued by vicious monsters that attack the residents at night. In their efforts to be freed, some characters learn that their connection to the dreary town is deeper than they could have ever imagined.

“'From' has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” MGM+'s Michael Wright told Deadline. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the 'From' audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!”

"From" cast, creator, and crew at Season 3's Tastemaker screening in Culver, California on Sept. 19.

Entertainment: 'Gladiator 2' review: Yes, we are entertained again by outrageous sequel

When will 'From' Season 4 be released? What can fans expect?

The premium cable network announced that the show was picked up for another season ahead of the finale. On Thursday, they shared a video of the show's star, Perrineau, grabbing a note from a bottle tree (similar to the ones in the show) that says "Season 4, Coming Soon."

"Just wanted to take a second and say thank you to the FROMily," Perrineau wrote in a statement on X. "It’s because of YOU that we get to do what we love, and your support doesn’t go unnoticed! We have the best Fandom in the world!

Filming for the show begins next year, and Season 4 will debut in 2026, according to Deadline. It will reportedly have 10 episodes.

“With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare," creator John Griffin told the outlet.

Watch the 'From' Season 3 Trailer

Who is in the 'From' cast?

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: (L-R) Jacqueline Coley, Jeff Pinkner, John Griffin, Catalina Sandino Moreno and Harold Perrineau speak during the "From" Season 3 Tastemaker screening at The Culver Studios on September 19, 2024 in Culver City, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images for MGM)

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna

Scott McCord as Victor

Ricky He as Kenny

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima

Corteon Moore as Ellis

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

A.J. Simmons as Randall

Kaelen Ohm as Marielle

Robert Joy as Henry

Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin

Samantha Brown as Acosta

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: What to know about 'From' Season 4: Release date, cast, where to watch