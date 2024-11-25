Will there be a Season 4 of MGM+'s hit horror series 'From'? Here's what to know.
"From" fans can put away their tool bags. More answers to the mysteries in the MGM+ hit horror series are coming.
According to Deadline, the show got a thumbs-up for a fourth season, leaving fans excited for the next chapter following the grand "Revelations" in the Season 3 finale.
The show is centered around Sheriff Boyd Stevens, played by Harold Perrineau, who tries to help his family and others escape a town plagued by vicious monsters that attack the residents at night. In their efforts to be freed, some characters learn that their connection to the dreary town is deeper than they could have ever imagined.
“'From' has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand,” MGM+'s Michael Wright told Deadline. “Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the 'From' audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!”
When will 'From' Season 4 be released? What can fans expect?
The premium cable network announced that the show was picked up for another season ahead of the finale. On Thursday, they shared a video of the show's star, Perrineau, grabbing a note from a bottle tree (similar to the ones in the show) that says "Season 4, Coming Soon."
"Just wanted to take a second and say thank you to the FROMily," Perrineau wrote in a statement on X. "It’s because of YOU that we get to do what we love, and your support doesn’t go unnoticed! We have the best Fandom in the world!
Filming for the show begins next year, and Season 4 will debut in 2026, according to Deadline. It will reportedly have 10 episodes.
“With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare," creator John Griffin told the outlet.
Watch the 'From' Season 3 Trailer
Who is in the 'From' cast?
Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens
Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews
Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews
David Alpay as Jade
Elizabeth Saunders as Donna
Scott McCord as Victor
Ricky He as Kenny
Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi
Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima
Corteon Moore as Ellis
Avery Konrad as Sara Myers
Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews
Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews
A.J. Simmons as Randall
Kaelen Ohm as Marielle
Robert Joy as Henry
Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin
Samantha Brown as Acosta
Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.
