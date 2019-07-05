Will There Be a Season 4 of 'Stranger Things'?

From ELLE

Stranger Things fans haven’t had anything new to binge since October 2017, when season 2 aired. Season 3 finally came out on the Fourth of July, meaning diehard watchers likely planned their fireworks viewing around roughly eight hours of television. Now that the Stranger Things marathon is done, it’s time to ask the big question: What’s next?

Warning: Contains spoilers for Stranger Things 3.

Has a fourth season of Stranger Things been confirmed?

Good news: Executive producer Shawn Levy told Collider in April that there is no reason to worry about the story continuing.

“I will say we have a good sense of stuff that happens in Season 4,” he said. “Season 4 is definitely happening.”

Will season 4 be the final season of Stranger Things?





The series' creators, the Duffer brothers, told Vulture in 2017 that season 4 could be the end of the series. “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out,” Ross Duffer said. His brother, Matt, followed: “I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

But Levy seemed to tease a different outcome. "There’s very much the possibility of a season beyond that one, that’s currently undecided," he told Collider. "And what I would just say is part of the chaos and fun of this particular show is that while the Duffers and the writer’s room and we producers outline the entire season, the Duffers really use the writing process to revisit, reassess and question all of their prior assumptions."





What will be the release date?

There's no set release date yet. As Inverse pointed out, the series has had a pretty predictable release schedule; it first premiered in the summer of 2016. Next, it came back in the fall of 2017 and then again in the summer of 2019. With that pattern, it’s a good guess that we will see season 4 in the fall of 2020.



What questions will season 4 have to answer?

If we do get a season 4 in 2020, then we’ve got some questions.



What monsters will be back?

The Mind Flayer appears to be gone, but each season, something worse than the last appears. If the Duffers are really going to end with season 4, then this next thing has got to be a doozy. We do know there's still a Demogorgon out there somewhere in Russia-could there be others, or is there a way to reproduce them?

And with Will and Eleven now out of the monster epicenter of Hawkins, where will we see future creatures? Can monsters travel outside of Hawkins? Could the crew even travel to Russia?

What happened to Hopper?

Chief Jim Hopper appears to have died at the end of season 3. But any true fan knows that this is probably not the end of the story. We saw a newspaper headline saying that he's dead, and we saw the deadly fallout from the blast at the gate, but we didn't see him actually die. It could be that he's somewhere in the Upside Down, or is he the "American" that the Russian men refer to at the end? It’s going to be really hard to wait until circa fall 2020 to find out more about his fate.

