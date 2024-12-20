Make the Season Kind: Students at Vincent Massey collect 16,000 cans for local food banks
CBC Windsor's Make the Season Kind campaign continues throughout the month of December. The campaign collects food for the UHC- Hub of Opportunities, which then distributes it to food banks across the region. Again this year, students at Windsor's Vincent Massey Secondary School have pitched in, in a big way, to help make the campaign a success. All told, they collected about 16,000 cans and visited about 10,000 homes.