In a Season of Sensational Runway Tailoring, the Best Investment Might Be a Suit From the Little Italian Label Giuliva Heritage

A sea change is clearly happening in fashion, in which the focus is shifting from hardcore streetwear towards a more tailored, grown-up take on style. What just a few seasons ago would’ve felt classic and bordering-on-boring passé now seems relevant and fresh. Giuliva Heritage, an independent Italian label born out of love for the timeless appeal of traditional Neapolitan men’s tailoring, seems to tap right into the zeitgeist.

Launched by Rome-based Margherita Cardelli and her husband Gerardo Cavaliere in 2017, it has quickly garnered praise from top international retailers, e-tailers, and editors, not to mention from a posse of young social swans with a penchant for classy insouciance. The lookbook’s images, shot in the old streets of Rome, were modeled by Amanda Brooks and daughter Coco.

The dapper Gerardo is a lawyer by training, but his grandfather’s brother was a respected men’s tailor in the southern Italian city of Salerno; a passion for a certain stylish decorum obviously runs in the family. “My grandfather always strongly advised me against wearing jeans,” he recalls. “They were looked down as just workwear. . .they certainly weren’t considered elegant enough to be worn every day. And actually, to [this day], I’ve never owned a single pair of denims!”

Leaving his lawyer practice behind with no regrets, Cavaliere opened Sartoria Giuliva in Rome, a successful made-to-measure menswear atelier where he offers impeccable suits, perfectly cut by following the great Neapolitan tradition of soft and easy yet supremely refined tailoring.

Enter Margherita Cardelli, a dynamic brunette with a career in fashion as press relations manager chez Alberta Ferretti and Moschino and a penchant for tomboyish style. They got engaged, then married, and now they’re the happy parents of a little daughter. “I’ve always liked a good masculine suit since I was a young girl,” she says. “I used to wear my grandfather’s and my father’s coats, blazers, and pants. And I borrowed heavily from Gerardo’s closet. So, I asked him to make a special made-to-measure pinstriped suit only for me. It was so gorgeous, I said, ‘Why don’t we try to do something for women in the same style, something easy to wear but timeless and beautifully made and which will be passed down to generations?’”

In three weeks Cavaliere had six different styles of classic coats meticulously handmade in his Neapolitan atelier. They were an instant success. The collection now encompasses not only outerwear and suits, but daywear dresses and separates.

Giuliva is about discreet elegance. Think high-end sophisticated disinvoltura (easiness) blended with borrowed-from-the-guys nonchalance. Silhouettes are forgiving and well proportioned, classy enough to appeal to cool mothers, yet youthful enough to be coveted by girls in the know. Every garment is 80 percent handmade in top-notch materials, obviously all made in Italy; samples are all handmade in Giuliva’s workshop of skilled artisans in Naples with obsessive attention to details and finishings. “My dream is to open a school where the Neapolitan tailoring tradition can be passed down and learned by a young generation of craftsmen,” says Gerardo. “It’s a priceless cultural heritage which is at risk of disappearing. I am seriously committed not only to protect it, but to give it a long-lasting future.”