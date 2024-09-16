Tornado warning issued in Manitoba as severe storms push in

A tornado warning has been issued in Manitoba as a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado has been detected on radar, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC). In addition to potentially producing a tornado and intense winds, large hail and locally intense rainfall are possible. See below for the details.

Current tornado warnings

R.M. of Reynolds incl. Ste. Rita Hadashville and Rennie

4:56 PM CDT Doppler RADAR indicated that this severe thunderstorm was located about 10 km east of Richer and was moving toward the east at 50 km/h.

Additional threats: - quarter-sized hail - straight-line wind gusts in excess of 90 km/h

This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation.

Take cover immediately, if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.

10:06 a.m. EDT - A tornado watch is in effect in northwestern Ontario amid a severe storm threat for Monday afternoon/evening. A tornado watch means that conditions are favourable for the development of tornadoes.

Pay close attention to the latest alerts in case the tornado watch is upgraded to a tornado warning in your area. Have a plan in place to seek safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your home, your office, or while you’re driving.

CURRENT TORNADO WATCHES (Ontario):

KENORA - NESTOR FALLS

FORT FRANCES - EMO - RAINY RIVER

(Baron) Tornado Sheltering Options Safety

Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large, hail, and heavy rain are also possible.

The original article with the full forecast for the Prairies and northwestern Ontario continues below.

Severe storm risk Monday into Tuesday:

A risk for severe weather will develop over portions of the southern Prairies during the day Monday and extend through the overnight hours into Tuesday morning, as well.

Thunderstorms will initially develop over North Dakota during the day Monday. These storms will push north along a warm front through the afternoon and evening hours, eventually tracking into southern Manitoba and northwestern Ontario. This threat includes the City of Winnipeg, where there's the risk for torrential rainfall, strong winds and large hail up to golf ball-size.

Baron - PR thunderstorm - Sept16

If the warm front from North Dakota crosses into northwestern Ontario through the afternoon, that could bring the chance of a tornado or two in northwestern Ontario.

Baron - PR supercell potential - Sept16

With the cluster of the storms continuing through the overnight hours, there's the chance it could lead to some localized flooding.

WATCH: Large hail and flooding risk looms for Prairies

Risk of localized heavy rain into midweek:

Farther west, we have to watch the bulk of the low as it meanders over Saskatchewan and Alberta.

Several days of widespread heavy rainfall will accompany the storm as it moves into Canada, with the heaviest precipitation targeting areas of eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan.

Tuesday features more scattered precipitation, but by Wednesday, more organized rainbands will pivot in from Montana, reaching peak rainfall rates by Wednesday afternoon and evening. By Thursday afternoon, the low will weaken and gradually shift east.

Baron - Prairie rain - Sept16

Some communities near the provincial border could see up to 100 mm of rain through Thursday as this storm passes through the region.

Gusty northwesterly winds will blow across Alberta and western Saskatchewan for the duration of the storm, as well. Folks can expect gusts up to 80 km/h in parts of Alberta, with gusts of 70 km/h possible in Saskatchewan.

Big temperature spread develops

Summer-like temperatures on the eastern side of the storm will send readings as much as 9°C above seasonal on Monday and Tuesday, especially in Manitoba including Winnipeg and Dauphin.

Prairies temperatures Tuesday

Meanwhile, cooler air filtering in on the western side of the system will keep temperatures well below seasonal across southern Alberta. Calgary and Lethbridge will struggle to climb into the mid-teens on Wednesday.

WATCH: Canada's 2024 Fall Forecast: Fewer storms and warm weather ahead

