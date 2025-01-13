Seasonable Monday in south-central PA
When will human civilization end for 8.2 billion Earthlings? It could be happening right now
Areas of Los Angeles County in Southern California are under mandatory evacuation orders following multiple fires that have started.
Frigid air parked over the region caused a dramatic increase in ice coverage on the Great Lakes this week
Despite it all, Tristin Perez never left his Altadena home during the deadly Eaton fire. A police officer told him and his neighbors to evacuate early on Wednesday morning as the fire raced down the hillside above them. Instead, Perez insisted on trying to save his property and his neighbors’ homes along El Molino Avenue.
An emergency task force arrived in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region on Sunday as an oil spill in the Kerch Strait from two storm-stricken tankers continues to spread a month after it was first detected, officials said.
Palisades and Eaton fires continue to rage through southern California as Santa Ana winds set to return
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Weaker winds and intense firefighting efforts over the weekend boosted containment of fires burning in and around Los Angeles, but the effects of the blazes on the entertainment world continue.
Investigators are looking into whether downed Southern California Edison equipment ignited the Hurst fire near Sylmar, officials said.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered an investigation into the fire water supply.
Ohio congressman Warren Davidson's "problem" with the state's forest management appears to echo misleading claims in conservative media.
Arctic air makes a comeback as the More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
Millions of people throughout the South are digging out and dealing with serious closures Saturday after a massive winter storm dumped several inches of snow. During the last couple of days, several cities in the South experienced their largest snowstorm in years, and record totals in many cases. Atlanta saw 2.1 inches of snow Friday which was also a record and the most snow recorded in seven years.
Researchers at the University of Waterloo say they've made a breakthrough in introducing a new trait into bacteria found in wastewater, giving them the ability to break down microplastics.Project lead researcher Marc Aucoin, a professor in the Ontario school's department of chemical engineering, said bacteria already exist in water systems to clean up microplastics, adding they are "biorobots that can be programmed to get the job done." "What we want to do is use a natural tool, [proteins], to b
President-elect Trump slammed officials in charge of handling the raging wildfires in the Los Angeles area, calling them “incompetent.” “The fires are still raging in L.A.,” Trump wrote on Truth Social early Sunday morning. “The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will…
Forecasters warned Saturday that gusty winds would make for dangerous fire conditions into next week.
Aerial footage captured the charred remnants of Pacific Palisades, a neighborhood west of downtown Los Angeles severely impacted by wildfire.
The US president-elect has criticised a top California Democrat for challenges fighting the blazes in Los Angeles.
A low-pressure system will track into southern Manitoba, bringing periods of snow and a temperature divide between the western and eastern Prairies
To transform more than 2 hectares (5 acres) of land into the vibrant images, Tanyapong and his team used AI to plot and refine the design outlines and GPS to mark precise coordinates for the careful planting of 20 kg (45 pounds) of rainbow rice seeds. Tanyapong, who began the work in October, chose the dragon and the local four-eared, five-eyed feline deity to mark the Lunar New Year's end, along with dogs and cats trapped in floodwaters, waiting for help from the flooding of Chiang Rai and other areas in the north of the Southeast Asian nation. "We designed the dragon to carry away all the negativity, hoping this crisis would soon pass," Tanyapong told Reuters.
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck a region in southwestern Mexico early Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey, causing no serious damage or casualties.