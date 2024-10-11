Seasonable temperatures continue into next week
Hurricane Milton hit Florida on Wednesday, Oct. 9 with heavy rain and strong winds
Before hitting Florida, video shot by a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration drone shows a massive 28-foot wave with wind gusts crashing.
Millions of people have been watching a mom who defied evacuation orders to show off a “Milton-proof” concrete mansion her husband built to withstand the hurricane.Posting under the name Kricketfelt on TikTok, the Florida mom kept followers updated through the night until her power was knocked out.The mother-of-three hunkered down in Tampa with her husband and their Rottweiler named Zeus and filmed as the hurricane hit.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandal
Jared Moskowitz slammed the Georgia Republican for her “very dangerous” misinformation.
Water in Tampa Bay was returning to normal levels Thursday. The area experienced 'reverse storm surge' that drove water away from the shoreline.
Residents of Punta Gorda emerged after Hurricane Milton raked across Florida to find roads flooded, homes water logged and dreams dashed.
Flooded streets, bashed-in buildings, ripped roofs.
Hurricane Milton made landfall on Florida's west coast late Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane, bringing widespread impacts to the state.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton plowed into Florida as a Category 3 storm Wednesday, bringing misery to a coast still ravaged by Helene, pounding cities with winds of over 100 mph (160 kph) after producing a barrage of tornadoes, but sparing Tampa a direct hit.
Humans can't control the weather, but there are things we can do to prepare for major hurricanes.
Eyes to the sky! More aurora displays may be on the way following a powerful solar flare and the eruption of an exceptionally fast solar storm.
As Florida braces for Hurricane Milton's impacts, the track is shifting slightly. The Weather Network's meteorologist Nicole Karkic has the latest details.
The power of surge: ‘It will destroy you. It will break the piles, the columns that the house was built on.’
Hurricane Milton crashed into Florida's west coast on Wednesday night, killing at least 10 people.
The Bradenton Beach police chief says there wasn't a storm surge there from Hurricane Milton, with the area mostly getting wind damage, including at least one house off its pilings. Most, if not all, of the residents evacuated. (AP video: Haven Daley, Carrie Antlfinger)
"If you're someone who saw the mayor of Tampa get on CNN and say that 'If you stay, you're going to die,' and you're confused on why anyone would ever stay in Tampa if our mayor just said we're going to die, you're missing a really key piece of this..."
Hurricane Milton left scars along a huge area of the Florida Peninsula over 24 hours with a trail of destruction from South Florida to Central Florida's east coast shores.
There are more than 235,000 commercial properties that could be exposed to dangerously strong winds, per estimates from Moody's Analytics.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rescue teams plucked Florida residents from the flotsam of Hurricane Milton on Thursday after the storm smashed through coastal communities where it tore homes into pieces, filled streets with mud and spawned a barrage of deadly tornadoes. At least six people were dead.
A "severe" solar storm could make the northern lights visible in the U.S. farther south than usual while also posing the potential to disrupt modern technology, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. A fast-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) -- a powerful burst of magnetized plasma from the sun's corona -- erupted from the sun on Tuesday night, prompting NOAA's Space Prediction Center to issue a rare G4 geomagnetic storm watch, indicating "detrimental impacts" to critical technology and possible widespread voltage control problems, according to NOAA. The CME is expected to cause a moderate solar storm here on Earth on Thursday and Friday, according to NOAA.