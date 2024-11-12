Seasonably cool Tuesday expected for the Central Coast
HAVANA (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8 shook eastern Cuba on Sunday, after weeks of hurricanes and blackouts that have left many on the island reeling.
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy rain and winds could cause power outages on Vancouver Island as an "intense" storm system is set to hit the B.C. coast today.
An Alberta clipper and a Colorado low will make a formidable duo this week as it traverses Canada to bring widespread rain, strong winds and snow to the eastern half of the country
Africa is home to some of the most dangerous animals on the planet, and many of them pose a real threat to humans. With that said, the most dangerous animal in Africa may surprise you.
The seasons have their names for a reason; they describe the weather common for that time of year. Here's why the coldest season is called "winter."
A tornado November warning was issued for parts of southern Ontario, something that's only ever been issued 4 times before. Meteorologist Nadine Powell explains how this could have formed, and the gusty winds still to come.
The former Republican congressman from New York is an opponent of stricter limits on fuel emissions and tougher clean air and water standards.
A lack of cold air this fall season could leave some ski resorts and skating rinks wishing for a different weather pattern
Take a look at when your community typically sees its snowiest month of the year
Thousands of migrating geese take a break in Victoriaville, Quebec. Each year hundreds of thousands of migratory birds make their way between Canada and Mexico during migration season.
A weak tornado may have hit the Fergus, Ont. area late Sunday night. Damaging winds and power outages were reported
Opponents of offshore wind energy projects expect President-elect Donald Trump to kill an industry he has vowed to end on the first day he returns to the White House. Many of the largest offshore wind companies put a brave face on the election results, pledging to work with Trump and Congress to build power projects and ignoring the incoming president's oft-stated hostility to them. In campaign appearances, Trump railed against offshore wind and promised to sign an executive order to block such projects.
National Hurricane Center monitoring area of interest with 'medium' formation chance
A Colorado low that brought 135cm to low-lying regions in Colorado will now continue its cross-country trek into The Great Lakes basin and meet up with an Alberta Clipper. They will bring widespread rain to the southern regions of Eastern Canada and snow in the North. Meteorologist Laura Power has all the details.
Ghost forests are among the numerous and visible impacts resulting from coastal flooding and sea level rise, and are prevalent along the U.S. East Coast
A parade of lows will be inundating B.C.'s south coast in the coming week. Potentially a months-worth of rain to Vancouver, meanwhile good news for the ski hills as snow will accumulate greatly at the alpine levels. Winds increase drastically by Wednesday in the Straights. Meteorologist Laura Power has more.
A system buffeting parts of Atlantic Canada with some of the region’s strongest wind gusts in months could be classified as a bomb cyclone
An emperor penguin is being cared for by wildlife experts after becoming the first member of its species to make the 2,200-mile trek from Antarctica to Australia.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A new typhoon barreled across an agricultural region in the northeastern Philippines on Monday after thousands were evacuated to safety while still struggling to recover from the devastation caused by three successive storms in the last three weeks.
Steven Snyder stood by his bedroom window, gazing out as his neighborhood burned. Waves of red and orange flames and plumes of black smoke swallowed everything in sight — yet, remarkably, his house stood unscathed.