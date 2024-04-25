Take a seat behind the wheel at Martin Auto Museum in Glendale

From classic cars to sleek modern marvels, you can experience the magic of automotive nostalgia at Martin Auto Museum and Event Center in Glendale.

  • I’m a Car Expert: Here are 3 Reasons I’d Never Buy a Used Car From a Dealership

    Shopping for a used car is an important financial decision: If you do your research and find one that will last for a while, you can budget for regular maintenance with relative confidence that you'll...

  • Terrifying Near Miss at JFK Airport Under FAA Investigation

    Chris Parypa/GettyThe Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in which a Swiss Air passenger jet was put on a possible collision course with several other aircraft, reports say.The Airbus A330-300 was cleared for takeoff on April 17 and was in the initial stages of its run when the crew spotted three planes crossing their path further down the tarmac, according to Simple Flying. The pilots aborted the takeoff and informed Air Traffic

  • One of California’s Greatest Car Collections Will Sell Dozens at Auction

    Merle Mullin speaks candidly about legacy, stewardship, and the bittersweet decision to close her late husband's automotive museum.

  • Video captures train on fire moving through London, Ont.

    An investigation into a train that was seen moving through the City of London while on fire is underway. CP Rail police are investigating after several people called 911 to report that the eastbound train crossing over Oxford Street was burning. The train was able to come to a stop and first responders took about an hour to get the fire under control. (April 23, 2024)

  • A British Airways flight to nowhere circled in the air for 4 hours after its weather monitoring system collapsed

    The flight, from Singapore to London, took off four hours late, circled for four more, then returned to Singapore Changi Airport.

  • #TheMoment strangers pulled a man from a burning vehicle

    A group of strangers worked together to rescue a man stuck inside a burning vehicle, after he crashed on the side of a highway in Saint Paul, Minn.

  • Rail spikes hammered, bullet train being built from Sin City to the City of Angels

    A $12 billion high-speed passenger train line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area has started construction.

  • Multi-car crash on Bruce Avenue was 'kind of like a movie scene'

    Cassandra Messina was alerted to the multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue by the sound of her dog barking early Tuesday morning.She went outside and saw a car flipped up on its side and several other vehicles damaged — including her own."I came out here and it was kind of like a movie scene. It was a little bit crazy," she said.Windsor police say officers responded to a call about the crash in the area of Bruce Avenue and Giles Boulevard at around 5 a.m. Police said the driver's car is the one th

  • Another Boeing plane issue? Don't fall for the headlines. | Cruising Altitude

    Boeing has gotten a lot of attention recently. Here's why it's warranted, but not worth panicking over.

  • Tesla Stock Had Its Best Day In Years. Elon Musk Fixed a Big Mistake in a Nick of Time.

    Tesla’s quarterly results, combined with recent impressive stock market gains for traditional car companies, were supposed to signal a repudiation of electric vehicles by investors as a whole. Things turned out a little differently, with the results repudiating something else: lousy strategic planning by Tesla and others. Tesla is no longer in growth mode.

  • New report says Canadians less likely to buy EV's

    A new survey shows more Canadians are deciding against buying electric vehicles. Experts point to several factors, including cost and a lack of charging stations. As Angela Jung reports, while EV sales have tripled in B.C., those in the industry aren't fully sold on targets to phase out gas-powered vehicles.

  • The electric car revolution is on track, says IEA

    Global electric vehicle sales are set to rise by more than a fifth to reach 17 million this year, powered by drivers in China, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Rivian offering up to $5,000 discount to some BMW, Jeep, and Toyota owners

    Rivian is targeting owners of a truck or SUV comparable to its R1T and R1S models by offering a trade-in bonus of up to $5,000 and free charging.

  • Airlines will now be required to give automatic cash refunds for canceled and delayed flights

    The Biden administration issued final rules Wednesday to require airlines to automatically issue cash refunds for things like delayed flights and to better disclose fees for baggage or canceling a reservation. The Transportation Department said airlines will be required to provide automatic cash refunds within a few days for canceled flights and “significant” delays. Under current regulations, airlines decide how long a delay must last before triggering refunds. The administration is removing th

  • 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro First Drive Review: IsoDynamic seats highlight one rad truck

    Reviewing the redesigned and seriously upgraded 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro as well as the all-new Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter.

  • 5 Car Brands You Should Typically Buy New

    Savvy shoppers know that buying a new car isn't a smart move financially because the value depreciates quickly and insurance can be expensive. However, in some cases, splurging for the latest model...

  • 'We will see more deaths' after Rwanda bill says charity

    STORY: “We will not see the boats stop… we will see more deaths,” Marsh told Reuters. “We need a humanitarian approach to this, this is a humanitarian issue,” she added. Tuesday's deaths occurred when a boat carrying 112 people set out to cross one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and panic took hold among the passengers not far from the shore.Rescuers picked up 49 people, with four taken to hospital, but others stayed on the boat, determined to get to Britain.

  • How Volvo landed a cheap Chinese EV on U.S. shores in a trade war

    A made-in-China electric vehicle will hit U.S. dealers this summer offering power and efficiency similar to the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, but for about $8,000 less. The EX30 from Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury brand owned by China's Geely , foreshadows the fierce competitive threat U.S. automakers could face from Chinese EV manufacturers that have surged far ahead of global rivals, especially on affordability. The $35,000 window sticker of Volvo's compact SUV hits a sweet spot in the U.S. market, where most buyers cannot afford most EVs.

  • Why the Middle Class Can’t Afford a New Car, According to Money Expert Humphrey Yang

    It's no secret that some things are getting more expensive. New cars are no exception -- although prices have fallen slightly, the average cost of a new car in 2024 is over $47,000, according to...

  • UPDATE 1-Polestar speeds plans to make more cars outside China as EU-China tensions rise

    Chinese-backed Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive is accelerating efforts to produce more vehicles outside China in view of rising geopolitical tensions, its CEO said. Asked how Polestar is preparing for the possibility a European probe into Chinese-made EVs might lead to increased tariffs, Thomas Ingenlath said the automaker was exploring the idea of speeding up exporting the Polestar 3 made in South Carolina to the European Union. He said last year that the South Carolina plant, which started making Polestar cars this year, would supply both U.S. and European markets.