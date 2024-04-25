Take a seat behind the wheel at Martin Auto Museum in Glendale
From classic cars to sleek modern marvels, you can experience the magic of automotive nostalgia at Martin Auto Museum and Event Center in Glendale.
Shopping for a used car is an important financial decision: If you do your research and find one that will last for a while, you can budget for regular maintenance with relative confidence that you'll...
Chris Parypa/GettyThe Federal Aviation Administration is investigating an incident at John F. Kennedy International Airport in which a Swiss Air passenger jet was put on a possible collision course with several other aircraft, reports say.The Airbus A330-300 was cleared for takeoff on April 17 and was in the initial stages of its run when the crew spotted three planes crossing their path further down the tarmac, according to Simple Flying. The pilots aborted the takeoff and informed Air Traffic
Merle Mullin speaks candidly about legacy, stewardship, and the bittersweet decision to close her late husband's automotive museum.
An investigation into a train that was seen moving through the City of London while on fire is underway. CP Rail police are investigating after several people called 911 to report that the eastbound train crossing over Oxford Street was burning. The train was able to come to a stop and first responders took about an hour to get the fire under control. (April 23, 2024)
The flight, from Singapore to London, took off four hours late, circled for four more, then returned to Singapore Changi Airport.
A group of strangers worked together to rescue a man stuck inside a burning vehicle, after he crashed on the side of a highway in Saint Paul, Minn.
A $12 billion high-speed passenger train line between Las Vegas and the Los Angeles area has started construction.
Cassandra Messina was alerted to the multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue by the sound of her dog barking early Tuesday morning.She went outside and saw a car flipped up on its side and several other vehicles damaged — including her own."I came out here and it was kind of like a movie scene. It was a little bit crazy," she said.Windsor police say officers responded to a call about the crash in the area of Bruce Avenue and Giles Boulevard at around 5 a.m. Police said the driver's car is the one th
Boeing has gotten a lot of attention recently. Here's why it's warranted, but not worth panicking over.
Tesla’s quarterly results, combined with recent impressive stock market gains for traditional car companies, were supposed to signal a repudiation of electric vehicles by investors as a whole. Things turned out a little differently, with the results repudiating something else: lousy strategic planning by Tesla and others. Tesla is no longer in growth mode.
A new survey shows more Canadians are deciding against buying electric vehicles. Experts point to several factors, including cost and a lack of charging stations. As Angela Jung reports, while EV sales have tripled in B.C., those in the industry aren't fully sold on targets to phase out gas-powered vehicles.
Global electric vehicle sales are set to rise by more than a fifth to reach 17 million this year, powered by drivers in China, according to the International Energy Agency.
Rivian is targeting owners of a truck or SUV comparable to its R1T and R1S models by offering a trade-in bonus of up to $5,000 and free charging.
The Biden administration issued final rules Wednesday to require airlines to automatically issue cash refunds for things like delayed flights and to better disclose fees for baggage or canceling a reservation. The Transportation Department said airlines will be required to provide automatic cash refunds within a few days for canceled flights and “significant” delays. Under current regulations, airlines decide how long a delay must last before triggering refunds. The administration is removing th
Reviewing the redesigned and seriously upgraded 2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Pro as well as the all-new Toyota Tacoma Trailhunter.
Savvy shoppers know that buying a new car isn't a smart move financially because the value depreciates quickly and insurance can be expensive. However, in some cases, splurging for the latest model...
STORY: “We will not see the boats stop… we will see more deaths,” Marsh told Reuters. “We need a humanitarian approach to this, this is a humanitarian issue,” she added. Tuesday's deaths occurred when a boat carrying 112 people set out to cross one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world and panic took hold among the passengers not far from the shore.Rescuers picked up 49 people, with four taken to hospital, but others stayed on the boat, determined to get to Britain.
A made-in-China electric vehicle will hit U.S. dealers this summer offering power and efficiency similar to the Tesla Model Y, the world's best-selling EV, but for about $8,000 less. The EX30 from Volvo Cars, the Swedish luxury brand owned by China's Geely , foreshadows the fierce competitive threat U.S. automakers could face from Chinese EV manufacturers that have surged far ahead of global rivals, especially on affordability. The $35,000 window sticker of Volvo's compact SUV hits a sweet spot in the U.S. market, where most buyers cannot afford most EVs.
It's no secret that some things are getting more expensive. New cars are no exception -- although prices have fallen slightly, the average cost of a new car in 2024 is over $47,000, according to...
Chinese-backed Swedish electric vehicle (EV) maker Polestar Automotive is accelerating efforts to produce more vehicles outside China in view of rising geopolitical tensions, its CEO said. Asked how Polestar is preparing for the possibility a European probe into Chinese-made EVs might lead to increased tariffs, Thomas Ingenlath said the automaker was exploring the idea of speeding up exporting the Polestar 3 made in South Carolina to the European Union. He said last year that the South Carolina plant, which started making Polestar cars this year, would supply both U.S. and European markets.