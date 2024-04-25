Take a seat behind the wheel at Martin Auto Museum in Glendale

CBC

Cassandra Messina was alerted to the multi-vehicle crash on Bruce Avenue by the sound of her dog barking early Tuesday morning.She went outside and saw a car flipped up on its side and several other vehicles damaged — including her own."I came out here and it was kind of like a movie scene. It was a little bit crazy," she said.Windsor police say officers responded to a call about the crash in the area of Bruce Avenue and Giles Boulevard at around 5 a.m. Police said the driver's car is the one th