A seat at Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving table with his ‘inner circle’

Donald Trump wishes a ‘Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the radical Left lunatics’ - Alex Brandon/AP

Before his customary round of Thanksgiving golf Donald Trump flung one more jab in the direction of the “radical Left”.

“Happy Thanksgiving to all, including to the radical Left lunatics who have worked so hard to destroy our country, but who have miserably failed, and will always fail, because their ideas and policies are so hopelessly bad that the great people of our nation just gave a landslide victory to those who want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Mr Trump started the day writing on his Truth Social website.

He added: “Don’t worry, our country will soon be respected, productive, fair, and strong, and you will be, more than ever before, proud to be an American!”

If following tradition, the president-elect then would have left for Trump International Golf Club, near Mar-a-Lago, where he would normally enjoy a quick 18 holes before returning to celebrate the holidays with his family.

The 1920s palace has been his go-to destination for the Thanksgiving holidays.

Donald Trump speaks to the press from Mar-a-Lago on Thanksgiving Day in 2018 - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

The holidays for Mr Trump are normally a close family affair, joined by his children and grandchildren.

Kai Trump, Don Jr’s daughter who is never far behind her grandpa, said on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday afternoon: “Happy Thanksgiving everyone! I hope you all have a blessed day with your families!”

This year, however, could be wildly different when his guests sit down for what is usually a 24-course meal far removed from his usual diet of KFC, McDonald’s and copious amounts of Diet Coke.

Since winning the election, Mar-a-Lago has become the nerve centre for the transition team.

Celebrity guests and Mr Trump’s political allies have flocked to the 126-room private members club to catch a glimpse of the person who will soon once again be the most powerful man in the world.

The visitors to the unusually open venue have provided an insight into the make-up and policies of Mr Trump’s next administration.

Elon Musk, the Tesla founder and now head of the new Department of Government Efficiency, has been seen jetting in and out of Florida to visit.

A relationship has blossomed between Mr Trump and Mr Musk - Brandon Bell

Most people who arrive and are given face time with the president-elect do so over dinner – a good sign for any of his top team who don’t fancy roasting a turkey.

There is little in the way of confirmation of who will be attending the holiday feast, but it has been suggested that, as well as Melania and Barron, Mr Trump will be joined by some of his closest friends.

Lara Trump, who is married to the president-elect’s son Eric, offered a rare insight into this year’s Thanksgiving plan.

“I believe there will be a dinner hosted at a place called the Mar-a-Lago Club, probably go over there, have dinner with my father-in-law, Melania, Barron, whoever else in the family is around, I don’t even know,” she said on an episode of her show, The Right View.

Lara Trump says she will ‘probably’ have dinner with Donald Trump and her husband Eric for Thanksgiving - Wilfredo Lee/AP

Whether that means Ivanka, Mr Trump’s daughter who played a powerful role in his first administration but was absent from the campaign trail this time around, will attend remains to be seen.

Perhaps it’s a sign of Ms Trump and her husband Jared Kushner being kept at a distance, given they won’t be joining Mr Trump’s team in an official capacity this time.

Her sister-in-law, Lara, did suggest that some members of the family would be taking a “breather” after the election victory.

“We’ve all just sort of like, taken a breather. I don’t even know what the heck everybody else is doing.

“I assume some of the rest of the family will be over there [at Mar-a-Lago],” she said.

Mr Trump with his family, as well as Elon Musk, at Mar-a-Lago on election night

However, it is guests from outside of the family who could be the most interesting.

During his campaign, Mr Trump would often tell the story of his unannounced visit to Afghanistan in 2019.

Details of the trip were so secret that the pool reporters along for the ride had no idea where they were going for the first 11 of their 13 hours on board Air Force One.

The president-elect still speaks fondly of the trip, regaling in how impressed he was when the presidential jet’s skillful pilots turned off the lights, drew the blinds and touched down at Bagram air base in the darkness.

On the ground, Mr Trump dished up traditional meals of turkey and mashed potato to US troops before sitting down to dine with them.

Mr Trump serves Thanksgiving dinner to US troops in Afghanistan - OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP

The Commander-in-chief giving up his holiday to visit his forces abroad was an ultimate display of statesmanship.

Given the significance of family and his image to Mr Trump, securing an invite to dinner would be a tall order for an outsider.

Images of Mr Musk sitting at the table would only cement his importance in the upcoming four years of governance in the US.

If anyone else from his transition term or future administration are lucky enough to snag a seat, it would definitely outline their importance to the regime.

If ending the war in Ukraine is top of the agenda for Mr Trump, his new peace envoy General Keith Kellogg, could be a key figure at the table.

Or perhaps Jamieson Greer, his pick for trade secretary, will be there to reinforce the importance of tariffs, which Mr Trump has threatened to slap on Mexico and Canada in recent days.

The president-elect has built his team on people who he thinks have stood by him through thick and thin, good and bad moments since his initial election in 2016.

For those fortunate enough to be offered a seat, they can expect a feast fit for a king (or president-elect).