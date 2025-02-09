Seattle senior says he got scammed out of $435,000 for home repairs — claims he 'didn't have the nerve' to say stop

'It was all pressure': Seattle senior says he got scammed out of $435,000 for home repairs — claims he 'didn't have the nerve' to say stop. Here's how to protect yourself

A Seattle man says he was conned out of over $400,000 after he was convinced his home was in need of urgent repairs. The man, who only wanted to be identified by his first name David, was one of the victims in a recent case against two brothers who pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud charges and were sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to KOMO News.

It all started when the man received a knock on his door.

“They told me they had seen a hole in my roof and it needed to be repaired,” David explained to the local broadcaster in a story published Jan. 26. “I said, ‘That can’t be, the roofing is roughly two years old.’ They did exactly what they’re good at and that’s convincing you something needs to be done and they are going to do it, whether I want it or not."

Over several weeks, KOMO News says David paid the two men $435,000 through checks and a wire transfer for repairs that he believes his home may not have needed. The Department of Justice identified the brothers in the federal case as Patrick and Matthew McDonagh.

Here’s the story, along with tips on how homeowners can protect themselves.

What happened?

The pair insisted David not only had a hole in his roof but that his foundation needed repairs as well. According to KOMO News, they kept asking for money claiming it was needed for materials.

“They started doing stuff before I gave permission,” David said. “It was all pressure and I didn’t have the nerve to say stop.”

KOMO News says the duo admitted in court to collecting money from the senior but not completing the work.

After paying the men hundreds of thousands of dollars, David finally mentioned the repairs to his daughter, Rebecca Grant.

“I lost it,” she told KOMO News. “I had to put my phone on mute so he wouldn’t hear me crying.”

She immediately called the police, and a case was opened. Eventually, the FBI got involved and the brothers were charged in federal court, per the broadcaster. According to the DOJ, they were connected to fraud complaints in Washington, Oregon and Illinois.

The broadcaster reports David was able to have a $200,000 wire transfer reversed, but it’s unclear if he’ll be able to recover any more money.

Scams targeting homeowners

David and his daughter hope their story will help prevent others from falling victim to similar scams.

According to the FBI’s 2023 Elder Fraud Report, people over the age of 60 reported losses of more than $3.4 billion in 2023, an 11% increase from the previous year. Many seniors are targeted because they may be more trusting, live alone or lack someone to help them verify suspicious offers.

However, scammers can target homeowners of all ages. Here are steps you can take to protect yourself and your loved ones from falling victim to fraud.

Never hire door-to-door solicitors

Grant suggests telling vulnerable loved ones not to use companies that show up at their front door and ask around for recommendations if they do need work done.

“You need to be in the driver’s seat,” she said. “Ask somebody for help, ask someone, ‘Hey, is this a legitimate company you have heard of?’ before you let them do any work.”

Verify the company and work is needed

Before agreeing to any repairs, get a second opinion from a trusted friend, neighbor or other professional. Scammers often claim repairs are urgent to pressure victims into paying quickly. If you’re unsure, hire a home inspector or other contractor to verify the company’s claims. If the work is necessary, check licensing and references before you make a hiring decision. A competitor may also offer a better quote.

Get a detailed contract

If you need work done, make sure you have a contract that outlines the work, its completion date, and payment due dates. Many contractors require a deposit and expect payment to be completed once the work ends. It isn’t recommended you pay for an entire job up front. Find out what the protocol is if the work ends up being delayed.

If you suspect fraud, get help immediately

If you suspect that you or someone you know is being scammed, report it as soon as possible. Many elder fraud cases go unreported because victims feel ashamed, but scammers can be very persuasive. You can report cases to local police, your state’s attorney general’s office, the Federal Trade Commission or the FBI’s Internat Crime Complaint Center.

