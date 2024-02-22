SeaWorld Orlando set to open new Penguin Trek ride in spring
SeaWorld Orlando set to open new Penguin Trek ride in spring
Check out this spinning backfist on ice during a game between two NHL farm teams.
With just one errant stroke, Jordan Spieth was out of the tournament. Not with the stroke of his club though, but of his pen.
Aryna Sabalenka's first appearance since winning the Australian Open ends in defeat by Croatia's Donna Vekic at the Dubai Tennis Championships.
Troy Aikman says his social-media message about Patrick Mahomes’ Super Bowl championships has actually aged very well.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex exclusively tell PEOPLE they "loved being back in Canada" for the countdown to next year's Invictus Games
DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones. A year ago, shortstop Bo Bichette and the team agreed to a three-year deal that ensured the two sides wouldn't go through a process that can sometimes be unpleasant. The club was unable to work out something similar with first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who won his arbitration case earlier this month. The good news for the
The son of the 15-time major champion Tiger Woods will need to make it through two stages of qualifying to play in first PGA Tour event at age of 15.
Ian Garry put Colby Covington on blast during an appearance on "The MMA Hour."
TEMPE, Ariz. — Morgan Rielly has broken his silence. Suspended five games by the NHL's department of player safety after he delivered a cross-check to the head of Senators forward Ridly Greig in the dying moments of Ottawa's 5-3 victory on Feb. 10, the Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman addressed the situation for the first time Wednesday. Rielly, who was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct, lunged at Greig up high after the centre fired a slapshot into an empty net from close range with 5.
MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said players are just as "frustrated" with the new MLB jerseys as everyone else.
The NFL star "said he'd really like to see Sydney and Singapore," where Swift will perform next, according to his dad
It sounds like one team can be crossed off in a potential trade of Justin Fields.
Whether it's due to a salary-cap crunch or other circumstances, several NFL teams could be set to bid farewell this offseason to major contributors.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Dubas wants to give Sidney Crosby and the rest of the Pittsburgh Penguins every opportunity to prove they're worth investing in this season. Time is running out. While Dubas isn't ready to commit to using his first trade deadline as Pittsburgh's general manager/director of hockey operations to hit the reset button on the NHL's oldest team, he also may not have a choice. The Penguins are currently eight points out of playoff position with eight games left before the March 8
CALGARY — They may meet again in the Canadian women's curling championship playoffs, but the intense on-ice battles between Rachel Homan and Jennifer Jones are coming to an end. Homan beat Jones 7-5 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday night in an entertaining tussle of tough, tight shots befitting a pair of skips with nine national titles between them. It became a heavily marketed matchup when Curling Canada declared last spring that Homan and Jones had pre-qualified for this year's
Vince Carter still holds a special place in his heart for the Toronto Raptors, even if some fans can't seem to forget the past.
DUNEDIN, Fla. — Davis Schneider is getting his first taste of big-league training camp even though he's no longer a rookie. The infielder had a memorable debut with the Toronto Blue Jays last August by hitting a homer in his first at-bat after getting a callup from Triple-A Buffalo. Schneider went on to enjoy a record-breaking month before cooling off in September. Now the 25-year-old is fighting for a job at second base — or potentially as a backup infielder/outfielder — at the team's player de
The 50-year-old emphatically denies an allegation of “inappropriate behaviour” by a female colleague.
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu looks set to return to South Korea after 10 years in Major League Baseball, South Korean media reported. The 36-year-old Ryu, nicknamed “Korean Monster,” is expected to come back to his former club Hanwha Eagles. The Eagles offered him a four-year contract worth at least 17 billion won ($12.7 million), which would make him the highest-paid player in the Korean Baseball Organization league, Yonhap news agency reported. Other
The change comes weeks after Barnes confronted a student broadcast announcer at a high school basketball game in Los Angeles.