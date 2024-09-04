Sebastián Yatra Will Make His Broadway Debut in “Chicago” — a Dream He Says 'Seemed Impossible' (Exclusive)

The Latin music sensation will play Billy Flynn for four weeks only beginning Nov. 25

Paz Vallejo Sebastián Yatra

Sebastián Yatra is about to be a Broadway baby.

The Latin Grammy-winning music sensation will make his Broadway debut this fall as Billy Flynn in the long-running hit musical Chicago, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

He'll star in the show for four weeks only, from Monday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 22 at the Ambassador Theatre in New York City.

"Getting to Broadway was something I had imagined but it seemed impossible," Yatra says. "Now that it is coming true in Chicago, which is such an iconic show, is something that fills me with great excitement."

"I remember many years ago when I went to see Evita on Broadway and Ricky Martin was starring in it. It blew my mind to see a Latino on Broadway, also performing in English," Yatra added. "This is a commitment that requires a lot of discipline and I can't wait to learn a lot from the cast and crew."

Related: Every Celebrity Who's Been in Chicago on Broadway

JC Olivera/Getty Sebastián Yatra

Related: Sebastián Yatra Says Making New Album 'Dharma' Was 'Therapy' and Helped When He Felt 'Pretty Lost'

Yatra has put out a diverse range of music — from romantic ballads to Latin pop and reggaeton. In 2022, he won two Latin Grammys, for best pop song ("Tacones Rojos") and best pop vocal album (Dharma).

That same year, Yatra performed on the 94th Academy Awards, singing "Dos Oruguitas" — the Oscar-nominated song by Lin-Manuel Miranda he recorded for the soundtrack of the Disney animated feature Encanto.

"Colombia is magic," Yatra, who was born there and grew up in the U.S., told PEOPLE in November 2021. "It's a miracle, this place where all colors come to life. There's so much love being shared in every place you go... So the fact that Disney decided to make a movie inspired on our country, on our land, this Encanto is just something that I'm always going to be grateful for."

"Encanto is going to be a movie that puts Colombia straight in the heart of people all over the world that maybe didn't even know about Colombia too much," Yatra added. "So I just feel so honored about that."

Related: Robyn Hurder Takes PEOPLE Backstage at Chicago as She Prepares to Bring 'All That Jazz' to Broadway (Exclusive)

Miramax/Producers Circle/Storyline/Kobal/Shutterstock Richard Gere as Billy Flynn in the 2002 film adaptation of 'Chicago'

Chicago is the longest-running American musical in history — a surprise since it was a flop when the original 1975 production premiered, despite the star power of legendary leading ladies Gwen Verdon and Chita Rivera.

The story, about two murderous women who use their criminal notoriety to find fame in the Vaudeville circuit, was deemed too dark at the time but received a new appreciation when it was revived in 1996, this time with Ann Reinking and Bebe Neuwirth.

It won six Tony Awards including best revival, and a trophy for James Naughton, who played Billy Flynn.

Originally choreographed by the great Bob Fosse, his former flame and longtime muse Reinking restored his moves for this production. The score — with music John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb — remained in tact, and includes some of the most beloved songs in the musical theater cannon like “All That Jazz,” “The Cell-Block Tango,” “When You’re Good to Momma" and "Razzle Dazzle.”

A film was made in 2002, starring Renée Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere. That won several Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Zeta-Jones.

Tickets to Chicago are on sale now.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.