Sebastian Gorka, firebrand commentator, to return to Trump White House as adviser

WASHINGTON — President-elect Donald Trump on Friday named Sebastian Gorka, a firebrand conservative commentator who served in his first administration, to a national security role.

Gorka, who was a top defender of Trump's ban on refugees from predominantly Muslim countries, will serve as deputy assistant to the president and senior director for counterterrorism. During Trump's first term, Gorka served in a similar position.

"Dr. Gorka has been a tireless advocate for the America First Agenda and the MAGA Movement," Trump said in a statement that noted Gorka is a "legal immigrant." Gorka was born in Britain to Hungarian parents.

Gorka, who was closely aligned with former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, was forced out of the first Trump White House following the arrival of John Kelly as Trump's chief of staff and Bannon's departure.

Sebastian Gorka, former Deputy Assistant to the US President, speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference 2022 (CPAC) in Orlando, Florida, on February 26, 2022.

Since leaving the White House, Gorka has hosted his own radio show and a show on Newsmax. He was previously a regular commentator on Fox News.

John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security adviser and is now a Trump critic, called Gorka a "con man" in an interview on CNN shortly after Trump's announcement that Gorka would be returning.

"Fortunately, it's not the highest position he had been mentioned for, but I don't think it's going to bode well for counterterrorism efforts when the NSC senior director is somebody like that," Bolton said.

Bolton questioned Gorka's education credentials in counterterrorism.

"He is a perfect example of somebody who owes his position purely to Donald trump," Bolton said. "He doesn't display loyalty. He displays fealty, and that's what Trump wants. He doesn't want Gorka's opinions. He wants Gorka to say, 'Yes sir,' and I'm fully confident that's exactly what will happen."

Trump also named Alex Wong as assistant to the president and principal deputy national security adviser who will work under Trump's newly named national security adviser, Florida congressman Mike Waltz.

In Trump's first term, Wong served as deputy special representative for North Korea, and the deputy assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State.

