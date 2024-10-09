Sebastian residents board up, prepare for flooding from Hurricane Milton
Residents and officials in Sebastian and Indian River County are preparing for Hurricane Milton.
Residents and officials in Sebastian and Indian River County are preparing for Hurricane Milton.
Louisville team going to help regions expected to be hit by Hurricane Milton
Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton
"Meteorologists are running out of adjectives to describe how powerful Hurricane Milton is getting."
Here’s the latest on Category 5 Hurricane Milton
After a historically mild winter last year, here's what we can potentially expect for this upcoming winter season in Canada
RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A rare deluge of rainfall left blue lagoons of water amid the palm trees and sand dunes of the Sahara desert, nourishing some of its most drought-stricken regions with more water than many had seen in decades.
A quick check of past track data highlights how unusual it is for Milton to develop in the western Gulf of Mexico and landfall in western Florida. There are only two other instances of that scenario occurring.
As Floridians make plans to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, they’re facing clogged highways, gas shortages and empty grocery shelves.
People in Yauri town say they can now go to their farms or out on to the river to fish without fear.
Shannon Reeder, 37, was last seen in November 2023, per police
All of this just a week or so after Helene.
Hurricanes are currently forming all across the Atlantic. (Canadian Hurricane Centre)Unexpected weather conditions slowed the formation of Atlantic hurricanes in September, but those patterns have shifted and more storms are expected in the coming weeks.But there are no immediate concerns for Atlantic Canada, said Chris Fogarty, a meteorologist with the Canadian Hurricane Centre."We are somewhat protected right now," Fogarty said."We have a big non-tropical low-pressure area coming later this we
(Bloomberg) -- Hurricane Milton’s surge to Category 5 strength comes from high-temperature Gulf of Mexico waters that also intensified the deadly Helene less than two weeks ago, contributing to the new storm’s odd west-to-east track that threatens Tampa, Florida.Most Read from BloombergUrban Heat Stress Is Another Disparity in the World’s Most Unequal NationSingapore Ends 181 Years of Horse Racing to Make Way for HomesFrom Cleveland to Chicago, NFL Teams Dream of Domed StadiumsWhat Do US Vehicle
A Halifax woman convicted in the murder of Loretta Saunders has been granted a 30-day, unescorted absence from prison to help her prepare for the potential end of her time in custody.Victoria Lea Henneberry, 39, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in April 2015 and was given an automatic life sentence with no chance of parole for 10 years.With that date fast approaching, the Parole Board of Canada has granted Henneberry a 30-day pass so she can live in a halfway house, attend programs and do
Sabrina Kauldhar was arrested following the deaths of a woman and two men in Toronto, Niagara and Hamilton, according to police
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer was sentenced to 60 years in prison on Tuesday for the murder of a married couple during a drug raid that revealed systemic corruption in the department’s narcotics unit and prompted criticism of the law enforcement agency and its tactics.
"Something was just making my intuition GO OFF loudly in the back of my mind...I'm so glad I trusted my gut."
Deanne Criswell joins The Lead
North Idaho Republican Sen. Dan Foreman lashed out at a Democratic candidate at a small-town candidate forum.
Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins looks at Hurricane Milton, which became a Category 5 hurricane on Monday. The system is moving toward Florida, and is expected to make landfall in the Tampa area as a Category 3 hurricane.