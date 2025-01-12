Sebastian Stan on Why Playing Donald Trump Was the ‘Hardest Thing’ He’s Ever Done and How ‘Thunderbolts*’ Is Like Marvel’s ‘The Breakfast Club’

When Sebastian Stan greets you, there’s an earnest warmth in his voice that makes you forget, even for a moment, the intensity of the roles he’s embodied this past year. The 41-year-old actor is riding high on a wave of critical acclaim for his two vastly different but equally daring performances in “The Apprentice” and “A Different Man,” which earned him double Golden Globe nominations — a feat last achieved by Ryan Gosling in 2016.

This past year, Stan has proven, yet again, why he’s one of the most transformative actors working today. From donning prosthetics and exploring themes of self-acceptance in “A Different Man” to stepping into the psyche of one of the most polarizing figures in modern history for “The Apprentice,” Stan’s ability to disappear into a role is matched only by his determination to tell complicated stories, no matter the fallout.

If “A Different Man” was a personal exploration, “The Apprentice” was a social experiment. Directed by Ali Abbasi, the film is a biographical character study of a young Donald Trump, focusing on his formative years and the traits that would eventually define his presidency. For Stan, stepping into Trump’s skin was not just an artistic challenge but a minefield of public and industry scrutiny.

“This film has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Stan tells Variety‘s Awards Circuit Podcast. “Not just because of the complexities of playing Trump, but because of the reaction it provokes.” Listen below.

From the controversy surrounding its financier to the polarized reception tied to its release during an election year, “The Apprentice’s” journey to the screen was riddled with obstacles.

Stan is refreshingly candid about the hesitance he faced within Hollywood, both during the film’s production and in its aftermath. “I had people telling me not to do it,” he recalls. “They said it might alienate people, that I didn’t look like him, that it was too dangerous. But for me, acting is about going toward the uncomfortable… about trying to understand humanity, even in the darkest places.”

He carefully clarifies that “The Apprentice” isn’t about sympathizing with Trump but understanding him. “I think people interpret understanding as an attempt to sympathize, and that’s not the goal here. The film asks: would you trust this man? Would you put your life in his hands?”

Stan’s deep dive into Trump’s psyche revealed something even darker than he anticipated. “He’s given people permission to lose their humanity — to behave in ways they wouldn’t have before. And that’s what scares me the most,” Stan says. “The opposite of love isn’t hate — it’s indifference. And I worry about the indifference we’re seeing now.”

The backlash surrounding “The Apprentice” extended even to Stan’s professional relationships. When invited to participate in Variety’s Actors on Actors series, organizers struggled to find actors willing to pair with him due to his portrayal of Trump. Stan calls it a disappointing but unsurprising moment, emblematic of the discomfort many in Hollywood feel about engaging with the film publicly.

“It’s been revealing to see how hesitant people are,” Stan says. “I’ve had people come up to me at parties, saying it’s their favorite film of the year, but when it comes to supporting it publicly, there’s silence. That part of it has been tough.”

Still, there have been bright spots. People like Paul Walter Hauser, Stan’s “I, Tonya” co-star and friend, posted publicly on social media offering to partner with him for the Actors on Actors segment. That support did not go unnoticed by Stan. “That was awesome,” Stan says with a laugh. “Paul’s someone I’ve always admired, and moments like that remind me of the camaraderie that still exists in this industry.”

With “A Different Man” and “The Apprentice” firmly establishing Stan as a fearless actor, he’s looking ahead to new challenges. He’s currently developing a film adaptation of Ed Brubaker’s graphic novel “Reckless” and working on a project with celebrated filmmaker Cristian Mungiu.

And then there’s Marvel, of course. Stan is set to reprise his role as Bucky Barnes in the upcoming “Thunderbolts.” Describing the film as a misfit-driven story in the vein of “The Breakfast Club,” Stan hints at the humor and camaraderie fans can expect. “It’s a weird group thrown together, and I think people are going to love it,” he teases.

But for now, Stan is embracing the quieter moments. Speaking before the holidays, he was focused on trying to carve out time for family and last-minute gift shopping. “I’m usually pretty good with presents,” he says with a grin. “But this year, it’s been a little out of mind. I’ll put a day aside and figure it out on the fly.”

Little did he know during this conversation that a surprise win at the Golden Globes for “A Different Man” would be in his future. And it was well deserved.

Also on this episode, the Roundtable talks about this year’s Golden Globe Awards winners and what it means for the upcoming Oscar race.

