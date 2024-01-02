Sec. of State: I'm hoping for a quick decision about Trump on Colorado ballot
Former President Donald Trump's legal team could file the appeal as early as Tuesday, Jan. 2.
While the funeral home industry is regulated by the state, funeral directors are not licensed. We looked into a new report that recommends legislators do just that.
Key Insights The considerable ownership by retail investors in Solvar indicates that they collectively have a greater...
The Sydney Test, which starts on Wednesday, marks the 37-year-old’s final red ball appearance for Australia.
A river in Wheaton, Minnesota, was covered in patches of ice as cold weather gripped the region on New Year’s Day.This aerial footage, posted on X by Carol Bauer, shows the “pancake ice” sitting on top of the Mustinka River.Ice pancakes are a relatively rare phenomenon and are created when waves cause forming pieces of ice to knock against each other, rounding their edges, according to the Met Office.According to the National Weather Service temperatures were below freezing on Sunday night, and were expected to remain low through Tuesday. Credit: Carol Bauer via Storyful
The 2024 trading year kicked off in Asia with bitcoin surging, gold prices climbing and Chinese markets sliding yet again - all of which point to the fact that even in the New Year, the narrative for markets had not changed at all. Trading was thinned in Asian hours with Japan out on a holiday, though expectations that 2024 could mark the start of a global easing cycle remained the dominant market driver, and investors continued to find every reason to latch on to the optimism. Financial markets also didn't seem too rattled by a powerful earthquake which struck central Japan on New Year's Day.
Elon Musk's Tesla is due to release quarterly production and delivery figures on Tuesday.
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva likes to boast he had a good first year after returning to the job. The economy is improving, Congress passed a long-overdue tax reform bill, rioters who wanted to oust him are now in jail, and his predecessor and foe Jair Bolsonaro is barred from running for office until 2030. Still, the 78-year-old leader has struggled to boost his support among citizens and lawmakers. Some major setbacks, including a series of votes by Congre
The death toll in the powerful earthquake that struck central Japan on New Year’s Day has risen to 30, with authorities warning that figure is expected to continue to climb.
Former President Donald Trump took to social media Monday to rail against former Rep. Liz Cheney and Special Counsel Jack Smith in a Truth Social post regarding an immunity claim. Trump did not fully address a specific claim, but instead said in the post that Cheney, the former representative, “suffers from TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome),…
Former President Donald Trump's legal team is expected to appeal the decisions that removed him from the 2024 primary ballots in Colorado and Maine.
The West froze $300 billion in Russian central bank assets following its invasion of Ukraine. G7 leaders are set to discuss how to seize them legally.
The Georgia Republican got called out on social media for disparaging the Democratic ex-president while ignoring the sex offender's friendship with Trump.
The holiday photo absence has only added to the mystery surrounding the ex-first lady, who has been MIA from her husband's 2024 campaign and court appearances.
These nine new state laws go into effect Jan. 1.
While on the campaign trail, Ron DeSantis is curiously talking about "flattening" the Bahamas, prompting the US Embassy in Nassau to respond.
Dr. Janette Nesheiwat said that if Trump is both reelected and convicted of a crime, he could just do the job from behind bars.
"We have to shut down the Hollywood elites who are trying to buy my current district," Boebert said on Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast on Saturday.
The filing came in the federal election subversion case ahead of 9 January oral arguments
Russia called for an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to censure Ukraine after an attack on Russian soil. Barbie Nadeau reports on what was said at that meeting.
The disgraced former congressman had posted a poll asking his 120,000 followers on X whether he should remain in the Republican party