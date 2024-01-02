Sec. of State: I'm hoping for a quick decision about Trump on Colorado ballot

Reuters

The 2024 trading year kicked off in Asia with bitcoin surging, gold prices climbing and Chinese markets sliding yet again - all of which point to the fact that even in the New Year, the narrative for markets had not changed at all. Trading was thinned in Asian hours with Japan out on a holiday, though expectations that 2024 could mark the start of a global easing cycle remained the dominant market driver, and investors continued to find every reason to latch on to the optimism. Financial markets also didn't seem too rattled by a powerful earthquake which struck central Japan on New Year's Day.