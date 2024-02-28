Sechelt advances eight-lot subdivision rezoning on Mills Road

A development proposal caught in a zoning quagmire between existing Sechelt bylaws and incoming provincial legislation received first and second readings last week.

Highland Builders’ proposal for an eight-lot subdivision with the potential of 16 dwelling units at 5467 Mills Road in West Sechelt is in line with the provincial Small-Scale Multi-Unit Housing (SSMUH) initiative, Sechelt council heard at its Feb. 21 regular meeting.

That provincial initiative will mean Sechelt needs to amend its Zoning Bylaw “to allow the potential for up to four dwelling units on all lots serviced by municipal water and sewer systems and within the urban containment boundary,” said a staff report on the meeting agenda.

The project proposes a minimum density of two dwellings per unit, development planning manager for the District of Sechelt, Ian Holl, said. He added that there are no restrictions on the type of units allowed and that the intent is to be compliant with the provincial changes while allowing flexibility for the developer to move forward.

The coming provincial legislation would “wipe out” the originally proposed R3 (Small Lot Residential) zone, said Holl. “What we've done now is propose a new zone that would be compliant with this new zoning that the property will have to be rezoned for by the end of June anyway.”

Holl said that within the application there is “now the opportunity to get a jump on the provincial small-scale multi-unit housing regulations that are coming down.”

Coun. Adam Shepherd asked for clarification what the difference would be between the originally proposed R3 zoning versus what would be required to meet the coming provincial changes.

Andrew Allen, director of planning and development, reiterated that if staff were to proceed with the R3 rezoning, the single-family residences wouldn't be valid by the time they were ready to go for sale. The new R6 (SSMUH 1) zone would require a minimum of two dwellings per building to meet the coming legislation.

Under the new provincial legislation, Sechelt will not be allowed to hold a public hearing for the development as it is in line with the Official Community Plan.

While not the proponent, Bruce Mason of Wescor Lands was at the meeting and said that their company sold the development to a group of investors and developers with the purpose of creating small housing. Wescor also owns nearby property.

While he said he was in favor of the new R6 zone, Mason said that waiting for the new zone to be put in place will be expensive due to its inefficiency. Mason advocated for keeping the rezoning to R3 for the sake of construction speed. Mason suggested that if they were to build larger homes with multiple units, it would allow for more rental spaces but fewer homeowners. He said that making eight homes would allow for eight people to become homeowners who can subsequently rent out a rental suite.

Coun. Dianne McLauchlan spoke against the small lot subdivision, saying she would rather see the lots stay in their larger size, and see how it can work with the new R6 zone. She highlighted that the district has programs in place as well as incentives for developers to focus on housing that is ideal for younger families, immigrants and those at risk of homelessness.

Coun. Darren Inkster asked what the difference in lot coverage percentage would be between the two potential zones, to which Holl said the R3 zone would have 45 per cent coverage and the R6 would have 50 per cent.

Mayor John Henderson said “I celebrate trying to get ahead. But I'm concerned that doing so, we're still not really clear of the implication of that,” adding that he was in favour of keeping these units to the proposed R3 zoning.

Coun. Adam Shepherd said he was “torn about this one,” saying he understands the developers' point of view that this is a stepping stone project, but said, “It just doesn't make sense to me to allow something to be zoned R3, when effectively that's all going to be changed in a certain amount of time.”

Acknowledging his previous stance against single-family homes, Coun. Alton Toth said, “In hearing of the challenges and hearing from the developer there, they're clearly caught in an in-between place because of the changes from the province.”

Council voted to give first and second readings to the R6 zoning amendment as presented, with Henderson opposed.

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

