Sechelt Airport receives $24,500 boost for night and poor weather operations

Sechelt will receive $24,500 for its airport to improve operations at night and in poor weather.

This year, the province invested $11 million into the BC Air Access Program (BCAAP) and provided 26 upgrades at 24 airports across B.C.

Sechelt’s Airport Development Select Committee identified helping aircraft land in poor weather and at night as their top priority, and will acquire advanced instrumentation with the funding, said Lindsay Vickers, Sechelt manager of communications.

Vickers said that the new technology will also create opportunities for the airport to expand its services, including medevac flights and air transportation related to wildfire suppression in poor weather conditions and at night.

The Sechelt airport currently cannot perform night operations. Upgrades such as new lighting as well as tree clearing and topping on the approach need to be completed first, which Vickers said will hopefully happen this year.

She said that the improvements from the provincial funding will be implemented once the airport is ready for night operations, laying the groundwork for other projects recommended by the Airport Master Plan, which will be completed later in 2024.

Since 2017, BCAAP has committed over $63 million to 71 air facilities throughout B.C.

"Airports play a key role in bringing together communities and people, and provide the vital links that keep goods moving and our economy strong," said Dan Coulter, Minister of State for Infrastructure and Transit in the release.

The news release states that while airports are under federal jurisdiction, the province recognizes the importance of smaller airports to their communities.

“The Sechelt Airport has been serving the Sunshine Coast community for years, connecting locals, residents, and businesses to the rest of the province,” said Nicholas Simons, MLA for Powell River-Sunshine Coast in a separate news release. “This funding will continue to improve our regional airport for everyone’s benefit.”

Jordan Copp is the Coast Reporter’s civic and Indigenous affairs reporter. This reporting beat is made possible by the Local Journalism Initiative.

