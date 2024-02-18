Second airport security scare after man boarded plane at Gatwick without passport or boarding pass

Passport control at Gatwick Airport (PA)

A second security scare in just a few weeks was recorded at a London airport when a man boarded a flight at Gatwick without a passport or boarding pass.

The British national was able to get onto a Norwegian Air flight to Copenhagen on February 5 but was removed from the plane before take off.

While security thwarted the sneaky effort while the plane was still grounded, it comes after a man successfully flying to New York’s JFK Airport from Heathrow without documentation.

Craig Sturt, 46, was charged after being arrested by American security personnel in December who were baffled that he had made it so far undetected.

In the Gatwick incident, it was reported that the man was vetted by security but was able to board the Boeing 737 having skirted passport and boarding pass checks.

An insider told the Sun: “The man had no passport or flight ticket but brazenly tailgated other passengers unnoticed through security checkpoints and somehow managed to board the flight at the gate.

“It’s the second time this has happened recently. There needs to be an immediate review of security.”

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “On February 5, an individual boarded a flight without authorisation.

“The individual had been security screened and therefore posed no immediate security risk.

“Police attended and the individual was removed from the airport.”

Sussex Police is also investigating.

“Officers supported the airport’s security team and provided assistance to a man following concerns for his welfare,” a statement read.

“As per standard procedure, passengers were temporarily disembarked while a search was completed.

“They were then allowed to re-board the aircraft which was then cleared for departure.”