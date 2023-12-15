Second annual Santa for seniors a success

MATHESON - The second annual Santa for Seniors fundraiser is making the season brighter for 105 people, says the event organizer.

Kim Druer, a former Black River-Matheson town councillor, established the campaign last year. With the help of donors and volunteers, the program she started delivered packages of food — and more — to 105 local seniors on Dec. 9. Enough food to last them more than a week.

Druer said they delivered as far as Raymore and Holtyre.

“We went to this one lady's house and not a word of a lie, she broke right down. She couldn't believe it,” she said. “We even delivered to a 98-year-old woman who still lives on her own.”

Druer said they also delivered to a 79-year-old woman who’s still working.

“I can't believe she's still working. She can't afford to stay in her house if she doesn't work though, which is absolutely devastating,” she said.

“You’ve worked your whole life to be able to have something in the end and you end up having to keep working until you're almost in the grave.”

Not only were the seniors who received the donations filled with emotion, so were the volunteers delivering them, Druer said.

“This one lady, it was her first time doing it this year and she wants to do it again next year because she couldn't believe the reactions from people, the crying and the overwhelming gratitude,” she said.

“My 10-year-old granddaughter looked at me and she said, ‘Grandma, my heart feels so warm.’ I said, ‘Good. I'm glad.’ You know, same with my 17-year-old,” Dryer said. “This is so big for the two of them. Now, my 11-year-old granddaughter even wants to make sure she's here next year. It’s something that will stick with them. You know, that's not something they're going to soon forget.”

Druer said she’s blown away by the generosity of people both near and far. In addition to food donations from individuals and businesses, she said she received an abundance of other donations. Her hairdresser donated $1,000 worth of free haircuts and she also received $500 worth of M&M gift cards from Robert Rubino & Sons Trucking.

“Matheson Gospel Chapel also turned around and donated $100 and the Knights of Columbus out of Raymore gave me a donation of $250,” Druer said.

Preparation for the 2024 fundraiser is going to start next month, Druer said.

“Now all of a sudden, I have all of these extra people that are volunteering, which is amazing, so we’re starting in January to plan for everything,” she said.

Marissa Lentz, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com