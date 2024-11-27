Second arrest after girl, 8, shot in Ladbroke Grove

Forensic officer are carrying out investigations after the shooting on Southern Grove in Ladbroke Grove, west London (Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

A second arrest has been made by police investigating a shooting in Ladbroke Grove of a man and an eight-year-old girl.

The child was injured along with her 34-year-old father after a gunman opened fire into their car in Southern Row, Ladbroke Grove, west London, on Sunday.

She underwent surgery on Monday and was said to be in a stable condition, while her father has been left with potentially life-changing injuries.

A 22-year-old man arrested on Monday on suspicion of carrying out the shooting was released on bail on Tuesday until early February.

Police have now revealed they arrested another man, aged 32 on Tuesday on suspicion of the attempted murder of two people and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. He remains in custody.

Local residents will continue to see an increased police presence in and around the area of Southern Row over the coming days.

It comes as community leaders voiced concerns around gang activity blamed for a violent crimewave sweeping west and south London.

Superintendent Owen Renowden called the shooting “an appalling incident that has left two people seriously injured”.

He said: “I recognise that any shooting has a traumatic impact on the local community”

Detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command lead the investigation and ask anyone with information that may assist to come forward. Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances, including any motive.

Alternatively, if you can help, please call 101 or ‘X’ @MetCC and quote CAD reference 5238/24Nov. You can also provide information by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.