Nearly 38 million people in California under flood watch as rain batters state

A large tree toppled by winds blocks an entire street in Los Angeles as a storm sweeps through California. Photograph: Étienne Laurent/EPA

California is being drenched by a giant atmospheric river-fueled storm that has caused record levels of rain, dangerous flooding and violent winds that knocked out power to hundreds of thousands.

Nearly 38 million people are under flood alerts across the state and into Arizona, including about 10 million people in Los Angeles county. At least two people have died due to the storm, both struck by felled trees that toppled onto or around their homes. But officials warned dangers still lurk in the waters that could continue to rise.

“Life-threatening flash flooding continues for southern California Monday,” the National Weather Service said, warning that up to 8in more rain will be possible in the region, bringing totals as high as 14in in some locations. “Increasingly saturated conditions and ongoing flooding will be will be further exacerbated by this additional rainfall, continuing the threat for life-threatening, locally catastrophic flash, urban and small-stream flooding, as well as a threat for debris flows and mudslides.”

The storm has produced alarming amounts of rain so far, with some areas of Los Angeles totaling more than 10in. Streets in the steep hillside communities across LA turned into rushing rivers overnight as some residents scrambled to evacuate. Local reporters described seeing clothes, books and even refrigerators cascading down roads alongside debris pulled from damaged homes.

As the storm lingered over the Los Angeles basin, officials were particularly worried about the Santa Monica mountains and the Hollywood Hills . Around 1.30am Monday morning, The NWS station in Los Angeles warned that an “extremely dangerous” situation was unfolding there. “Life-threatening landslides and additional flash flooding expected overnight tonight. Avoid travel if at all possible,” it read.

In the Hollywood Hills, Fox 11 said a resident on Caribou Lane had told the station that “the whole hillside came down, shoved the house into our road here and up against our neighbor’s porch and driveway, and it trapped a few people”.

By Monday midday, the National Weather Service reported that Topanga, Bel Air, Sepulveda Canyon and Woodland Hills had all been hit with more than 10in of rain in two days. Downtown LA had gotten nearly 6.5in, and the rain was still coming down.

Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, declared a state of emergency for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

The storm was the second to hit California in a week. The system bore down on Sunday afternoon, whipping up destructive gusts of winds in northern California and along the central coast and unleashing torrents of rain and snow, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a rare warning about hurricane force winds.

An elderly man was killed in Yuba City, in northern California, when a redwood tree fell in his backyard. In Boulder Creek, a small town in the Santa Cruz mountains, one person was reportedly killed on Sunday when a tree fell on a home. The person was trapped in the residence and died on scene, while another person was able to escape, the Santa Cruz county sheriff’s office said.

Powerful wind gusts knocked down power lines, leaving more than 458,000 homes and businesses without power Monday morning, according to poweroutage.us.

. The weather service’s San Francisco Bay Area office issued a “hurricane force wind warning”, the first ever such warning issued bythe office.

Across the San Francisco Bay Area, winds exceeded 60mph (96km/h), with gusts exceeding 80mph (128km/h) in the mountains. The heavy rainfall inundated streets, and the wind knocked down trees and power lines. In the technology center of San Jose to the south, emergency services pulled stranded motorists out of cars caught in floodwaters and rescued people from a homeless encampment alongside a rising river.

As the storm moved south, officials warned of potentially devastating flooding and ordered evacuations for canyons that burned in recent wildfires that are at high risk for mud and debris flows. In Santa Barbara, hit by mudslides in 2018, schools were cancelled on Monday.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in effect for mountain and canyon areas of Monterey, Santa Barbara, Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

“If you have not already left, please gather your family, your pets, your medications and leave immediately,” Lindsay Horvath, the Los Angeles county supervisor, told residents of Topanga and Soledad canyons.

“All the freeways are flooded around here,” Ventura county resident Alexis Herrera, who was caught in the deluge, told the Associated Press. “I don’t know how I’m going to move my car.”

Much of California was still drying out from previous stormthat also caused flooding in lower elevations and snowfall in mountains. Both storms were caused by “Pineapple Express” systems, atmospheric rivers that pickup plumes of moisture from the Pacific near the Hawaiian islands.

But the second storm also packed a punch on its own, in large part because of the downbursts of rain it dropped and moments when it stalled out over populated areas. Ryan Kittell, a meteorologist at the weather service’s Los Angeles-area office, said the slow speed of the storm was exacerbating the rainfall.

“The core of the low pressure system is very deep, and it’s moving very slowly and it’s very close to us,” Kittell said Sunday. “And that’s why we have those very strong winds. And the slow nature of it is really giving us the highest rainfall totals and the flooding risk.”

Nonetheless, precipitation is welcomed by some. Palisades Tahoe, a ski resort about 200 miles (320km) north-east of San Francisco, said on Sunday it was anticipating the heaviest snowfall yet this season of up to two feet.

Dani Anguiano and the Associated Press contributed reporting