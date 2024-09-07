Second body found after British hikers went missing in Majorca

Rescue teams had been searching the area in Majorca by helicopter [Reuters]

Police searching for a British man believed to have been swept away by flash floods in Majorca say they have found a body.

It comes after a British woman was found dead in the popular tourist destination earlier this week.

Spain's Civil Guard said the pair had been hiking on a trail from a canyon to the Mediterranean sea when they went missing after a storm hit the island on Tuesday.

Rescuers had been searching the Torrente de Pareis canyon area in the Tramuntana mountain range since Wednesday.

The Spanish Civil Guard told Reuters news agency the body of a man had been found by emergency services on Friday.

Earlier in the week, local authorities warned of "very intense storms" and urged people to avoid outdoor activities after strong winds and heavy rain were forecast in the area.

Spain's mountain rescue brigade in the Balearic islands said ten other tourists who had been trapped by floods were rescued after being "surprised by the storm".

The rescued hikers had informed the authorities of two people who had been swept away by the water.

The deep gorge which paves the way to a hidden beach is often flooded from autumn until spring, and has no easy exists because of its sheer cliffs, according to a local tourism website.

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office earlier said it was supporting the families of two missing Britons.