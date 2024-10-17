Second body found following Newcastle house explosion

A second body has been found following a house explosion in Newcastle.

Northumbria Police said on Thursday that the body of a man, who is believed to be in his 30s, was found in the debris in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, where the blast happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The force has already confirmed that a seven-year-old boy died in the incident.

Superintendent Darren Adam said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the two people who have tragically lost their lives.

“Specialist officers are supporting their loved ones and we would urge everyone to respect their privacy at this time.”

Superintendent Darren Adams, of Northumbria Police, speaking to the media on Wednesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The force said six people – five adults and a child – were taken to hospital with varying degrees of injuries.

On Thursday, the force confirmed that all but one of these have now been discharged.

A man in his 30s who remains in hospital is in a critical but stable condition, a spokesman said.

The spokesman added: “We can also confirm that we do not have any reports of missing people related to the incident.”

Emergency services, including eight fire appliances and specialist search teams, were called to Violet Close shortly before 1am on Wednesday.

Aerial images showed at least one house appeared to have been completely destroyed (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Drone pictures from above the street showed at least one house appeared to have been completely destroyed, with roofs collapsed and firefighters working among the rubble.

Firefighters said it was six flats that were badly affected by the blast, with two hit by the main brunt of the explosion.

Mr Adams said: “We are working with our partners as our investigation continues.

“For a number of reasons this is complex and time consuming, not least due to the level of damage which has been caused.

“As always, we would ask people not to speculate about what has happened both online and within the community.

“As we have previously made clear and I would reiterate now, we are committed to providing answers to what has happened.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support and co-operation at this incredibly tragic time.”

The scene at Violet Close in Benwell (Owen Humphreys/PA)

He said the investigation into the cause of the explosion remains ongoing, with cordons expected to be in place in the area for some time.

Speaking to reporters at the scene on Wednesday, Mr Adams sent condolences to the families involved, saying: “The loss and pain they must be suffering is unimaginable.”

A man who lives in the area, Kieran Chapman, 28, set up a GoFundMe for the people involved in the explosion, which had raised more than £17,000 by Thursday afternoon.

He said on Wednesday: “I woke up this morning to some absolutely terrible news, and I just feel like there’s something that, as a country, that we could do, to pull together and help a local family out that obviously have just lost absolutely everything.”

Mr Chapman, who lives about four miles away and “actually felt the vibration” of the explosion, does not know anyone involved but felt compelled to help.

To donate to the fundraiser, visit gofundme.com/f/help-the-gas-explosion-families.