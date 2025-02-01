Second body found in search for missing sisters, Police Scotland say

A second body has been found in the search for two missing sisters in Aberdeen.

Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, both aged 32, were last spotted on CCTV in the city's Market Street at Victoria Bridge at about 2.12am on Tuesday 7 January.

Around 9.05pm last night, the body of a woman was recovered from the River Dee in Aberdeen. The woman is yet to be formally identified but the sisters' family has been told, say police.

Earlier yesterday, a body, believed to be that of Henrietta, was also recovered from the water.

On Tuesday 7 January the women were seen crossing the bridge and turning right on to a footpath next to the River Dee in the direction of Aberdeen Boat Club.

The siblings' disappearance sparked a major Police Scotland operation, with the force's extensive searches of the River Dee coming to an end three weeks later.

Police previously said there were "no apparent suspicious circumstances" as the search was continuing.

The police revealed that the sisters - who are part of a set of triplets and originally from Hungary - visited the bridge where they were last seen about 12 hours before they disappeared.

They also sent a text message to their landlady on the morning they vanished, indicating they would not be returning to the flat.