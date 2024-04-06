'A second chance to live.' Longtime marathon runner prepares for first race in remission

Storyful

A Calgary toddler “obsessed” with her big sister has been acting as the cutest alarm clock for her, with video showing what their mother described as the family’s “favorite time of day”.The adorable moment was recorded by the girls’ mother, Amanda Burritt, and shows little Callie going into her big sister Emma’s room to help her get up for preschool.“Emma is blind and severely disabled,” Burritt told Storyful. She said that despite her young age, Callie was “very aware of her differences,” saying it made their bond “that much more special”.Emma was born with a rare neurodegenerative disease called KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder (KAND), which Burritt said has “robbed her of her ability to see, walk, and talk among many other things.”She regularly shares videos showing the bond between her two daughters, to raise awareness for Emma’s disability. Credit: @‌thelifeofemmabean via Storyful